Husband Arrested After Influencer Falls 10 Stories to Her Death: Details on Maria Katiane Gomes da Silva’s Case

Maria Katiane Gomes da Silva, a 25-year-old Brazilian content creator, died on Nov. 29 after falling from her 10th-floor home in São Paulo.

Silva’s husband, 40-year-old businessman Alex Leandro Bispo dos Santos, was arrested on a temporary warrant while authorities investigate a potential femicide. According to local news outlet O Globo, police suspect he threw her from the 10th floor of the condominium they shared.

According to the outlet, neighbors called the Military Police and emergency services on November 29 after hearing screams and a loud noise. Authorities found Santos holding his wife’s body. He claimed she had died by suicide following an argument.

Authorities initially classified the death as suspicious, according to O Globo.

An investigation by the Homicide and Personal Protection Department and local police, including a review of apartment and building camera footage, reportedly contradicted his testimony.

Security camera footage obtained by O Globo shows Santos assaulting Silva in the parking lot before continuing the argument inside an elevator. At one point, Santos appears to grab Silva’s neck and pull her out of the elevator. He then returns to the elevator and sits with his head in his hands.

Maria Katiane Gomes da Silva’s Husband Attended Her Wake Following His Arrest

Just over a week before his arrest, Santos attended Silva’s wake and burial in Ceará, Brazil, on December 1. According to local news outlet g1, photos and videos that later circulated online showed him appearing to embrace her coffin.

Silva had over 6,000 followers on Instagram, where she posted about lifestyle and makeup. According to g1, she was born in a rural area of Crateús, Brazil. She worked in a restaurant and supermarket before moving to São Paulo, where she met and married Santos.

Her final Instagram post, dated November 8, was a video of her preparing an energy drink.