Human Remains Found Near Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island Mansion

The police have likely discovered human remains that washed up near Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island mansion. Cops were notified of the human remains around 9:30 AM on Wednesday in the Watch Hill neighborhood, according to WJAR.

Police Find Human Remains Near Taylor Swift’s Mansion In Rhode Island

Upon arrival at Everett Avenue, officers found what they believed to be a human leg bone. They collected all the possible remains and brought them to the Rhode Island Medical Examiner’s Office. There, experts will analyse them and determine who they may belong to.

The possible remains were not too far away from Taylor Swift’s luxurious mansion. “It was probably a couple football fields away from Taylor Swift’s house and the Ocean House,” said Taylor Day, a resident of Westerly. “I would never expect anything like that—especially not in Watch Hill.”

This was an alarming sight and “out of the ordinary for Westerly,” as Day explained. “I saw three police cars—one undercover—two looked like Westerly town police officers, and there was a medical examiner pulling in behind me.”

The cops don’t yet suspect any foul play to be involved. Still, human remains are a grim discovery that hasn’t sat right with the residents. “I would definitely disagree with that,” said Day about no foul play. “I think finding a leg is very suspicious.”

Day continued to speculate about other nearby investigations that sounded similar to this one. “My mind immediately went to all the theories that are being thrown around,” Day continued. “I’m more aware of my surroundings. I don’t go [to] places that are kind of dim or where I could be alone. Just trying to stay out in public and be vigilant.”

It’s unlikely the megapopstar has any involvement in this case. It just so happened that these remains washed up close by to her mansion. Swift bought this property in 2013 for $17 million, according to US Weekly.

As the investigators examine the human remains, we’ll have to wait for any more clues. The Westerly police confirmed they would share more details as the investigation continues.