Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Celebrate Mother’s Day in Philadelphia

Following a two-month break from the public spotlight, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce resurfaced to celebrate Mother’s Day in Philadelphia.

According to Page Six, the couple enjoyed spending quality time with Travis’ mother, Donna, brother Jason, and sister-in-law, Kylie.

The group even stopped for a bite at Talula’s Garden restaurant. TikTok creator, theblackdogstan, captured some photos of Travis and Taylor in the restaurant.

The NFL star and the pop icon have been keeping a low profile following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl upset this past February.

Despite Break-Up Rumors, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Still Going Strong

Although some break-up rumors started circulating, a source told Page Six that a split isn’t in the cards. “They’re still so in love and enjoying spending time with their friends and each other during the offseason,” the insider shared. “There’s no trouble at all.”

The source further revealed what the couple has been up to since the Super Bowl. “A lot of their time is spent at home just relaxing,” they said. “Despite their fame, they’re really just like any other couple. They like to cuddle on the couch and watch movies, play board games, spend time with family, cook dinner together, and just hang out.”

The insider also said the downtime has been “refreshing” for Taylor and Travis and that the couple has been “able to feel a bit of normalcy for the first time in a long time.”