human-leg-washes-up-near-famed-nyc-carousel-days-after-park-employee-found-skull-there

Early Wednesday, another human bone, this time a leg, was discovered along the iconic Jane’s Carousel in NYC. This comes just two days after a parks worker found additional skeletal remains, including a skull, in the area.

The NY Post reported that police discovered a human leg bone along the East River shoreline on Water Street in Brooklyn. This was around 12:20 a.m. while responding to a 911 call. This unsettling find came shortly after the discovery of a skull and other bones in the same area on Monday morning.

An enforcement officer from the city’s Parks Department discovered remains—specifically a skull and several bones, believed to be human—along the shoreline of Brooklyn Bridge Park near Dock Street around 8:45 AM on Monday.

Authorities reported that remains, identified as a human leg, were found along the shoreline near the NYC carousel early Wednesday. (Image via YouTube / Jane’s Carousel)

The unsettling discovery was made just steps away from the iconic Jane’s Carousel. It’s a beloved attraction built in 1922 and gifted to the park in 2011 following extensive restoration. Located near the Time Out Market, the site drew the attention of residents on Monday as police searched the area. Meanwhile, scuba teams meticulously combed the waters for any additional remains.

It’s Uncertain if the Human Leg is Linked to the Skull Fragments Found Neat the NYC Carousel

Images from the scene showed members of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner carefully bagging remains along the shoreline. Meanwhile, other personnel, including members of the New York Police Department, were seen scouring the area. They also had cadaver dogs to help search for additional remains.

According to sources, a pair of boots was also found near the remains.

An anthropologist from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform tests to determine the age, ancestry, and gender of the remains.

The discovery made on Monday came less than 24 hours after officers retrieved a man’s body from the water in a different part of Brooklyn. The remains are believed to be those of a man in his 30s. They were located near Pier 12 shortly before 2 PM on Sunday.

The NYPD stated that it is premature to ascertain whether the two gruesome discoveries are linked. The investigation is being conducted by the city medical examiner’s office.