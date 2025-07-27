Hulk Hogan’s Wife Says She Is ‘In Pieces’ Following The WWE Legend’s Shocking Death

Following the shocking death of Hulk Hogan, the late WWE legend’s wife, Sky Daily, issued a statement about the sudden loss.

In a post on Instagram, Daily honored her late husband with a sweet photo. “I wasn’t ready for this,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “And my heart is in pieces.”

Daily continued by stating, “He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them. I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time. This loss is sudden and impossible to process. To the world, he was a legend… but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart.”

Hulk Hogan’s wife further shared how he loved his fans and, despite his physical health struggles, he still did everything he could to show up, sign autographs, and connect with others.

“He was a believer in Christ,” she pointed out. “And I take comfort knowing his soul is at peace and he’s been welcomed home.”

Daily went on to add, “Please keep his family and all of us who loved him in your prayers as we try to navigate this new reality.”

Hulk Hogan reportedly passed away on Thursday. Law enforcement responded to a “cardiac arrest” incident at his Clearwater, Florida, residence.

Although he was reportedly placed on a stretcher and taken to a nearby hospital, Hogan died not long after.

Hulk Hogan and Sky Daily First Met in 2022

The couple first met in 2022 during a speech at Daily’s friend Sabrina Nova’s wedding to Corin Nemec. Hogan said he later ordered rinks for Daily’s friend group during a night out and asked, “Who’s the blonde?” referring to Daily.

“So I spotted Sky and we sat down, we talked,” he said.

Nova then cornered Hogan and told him that he and Daily should date. “It made me think twice about just ghosting and going home and never calling,” Hulk jokingly recalled.

Hogan then proposed to Daily in July 2023 at a restaurant in Tampa, Florida.

Recalling the proposal, Hulk said, “I asked Sky to marry me, and she was crazy enough to say yes, brother.”

The couple exchanged vows in a ceremony that took place two months later. They then got baptized three months after the wedding.

Hogan was previously married to his first wife, Linda, from 1983 to 2009. They share two children, Nick and Brooke. He then married his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel, in 2021. They called it quits in 2021.