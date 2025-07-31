Hulk Hogan’s Cause of Death Revealed

One week after Hulk Hogan passed away suddenly at 71, the WWE legend’s cause of death was revealed.

According to documents obtained from Pinellas County Forensic Science Center by Page Six, Hulk Hogan’s cause of death was an acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack.

The documents further revealed that Hogan had a history of atrial fibrillation (AFib), a heart condition that causes irregular and often rapid heart rates.

Hogan notably had chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), a type of cancer that affects white blood cells. He also had a history of leukemia CLL, known as lymphocytes.

There was no public knowledge that the wrestler had been or ever battled cancer.

The manner of Hogan’s death has been ruled natural.

Although the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center has received a request for cremation approval, a spokesperson stated they were unaware of when the wrestler will be cremated.

Hulk Hogan passed away on Jul. 24 following a “cardiac arrest” incident at his home in Clearwater, Florida. Although he was transported to nearby Morton Plant Hospital, the wrestler could not be revived and was pronounced dead.

“Unfortunately, we must confirm that Terry Bollea, aka Hulk Hogan, passed away this morning,” the WWE star’s reps confirmed. “We are heartbroken. He was such a great human being and friend.”

Hulk Hogan Was Recovering From Neck Surgery Before His Death

Weeks before his death, Hulk Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily, attempted to clear the air of rumors circulating about his health. Rumors were circulating that he was even in a coma.

“No, he’s definitely not in a coma,” she declared on Jul. 12. “His heart is strong, and there was never any lack of oxygen or brain damage. None of those rumors are true.”

Daily also stated Hogan was “recovering from a major four-level Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusin (ACDF).” She pointed out an “intense surgery with a long and layered healing process.”

“He’s healing,” Daily reassured. “And we’re taking it one day at a time with love, strength, and patience.”

Two days before Hogan’s death, the wrestler’s manager, Jimmy Hart, declared in a since-deleted post, “Hulk is doing great, doing phenomenal! Last night at karaoke with Nick [Hogan] was absolutely fantastic, baby!”