hulk-hogan-helps-teenage-driver-whose-car-flipped-on-the-highway

WWE wrestling legend Hulk Hogan quickly sprang into action to save a teen driver whose vehicle flipped during a terrible car accident over the weekend.

According to TMZ, Hogan was with his wife, Sky Daily, and a friend in Tampa, FL. when they witnessed the accident. The teen’s vehicle reportedly swerved across the lanes to get to an exit and ended up clipping another vehicle. The car then flipped and tumbled to the side of the road.

After watching what unfolded in front of them, Hulk Hogan and Co. quickly pulled over to help the driver of the crashed vehicle. It was reported that Hogan and his friend, Jake, actually helped get the driver out of the car before first responders arrived on the scene.

To assist the driver, Jake had to pop her airbag with some tools Hulk had on hand. Both Jake and Hulk then unbuckled the driver’s seatbelt and assisted her out of the car. The driver appeared to be okay following the close-call crash.

Although Hulk Hogan hasn’t spoken out about the crash, TMZ reports that Sky took to Instagram to share details about what happened. “Last night, after we left dinner in Tampa, we saw a car flip in front of us!” she wrote. “I truly admire my husband [Hulk Hogan] and our good buddy [Jake] for springing into action, puncturing the girl’s airbag, and getting her quickly out of the car.”

Sky also wrote, “By all appearance, she was unscathed, just really rattled, which is an absolute miracle!”

Hogan’s rep Linda Bose also confirmed that he assisted in the situation. “It’s typical for Hulk, he has a big heart,” Bose told USA Today. “He helps and treats people with the highest respect.”

Hulk Hogan Was Recently Baptized in Florida

Weeks before the car crash, Hulk Hogan and his wife, Sky, were baptized in Florida. The former professional wrestler took to Instagram to share a series of videos and photos of the event.

“Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life,” Hogan wrote. “No worries, no hate, no judgment… Only love!”

The baptism came just a few months after Hulk Hogan married Sky in Clearwater, Florida. PEOPLE reports that Hogan was married twice previously. He and Sky had been dating for over a year before he proposed to her.

Hogan previously spoke about his dedication to Jesus in the spring of 2023. “I accepted Christ as my savior at 14yrs old, and the training, prayers, and vitamins kept me in the game,” he wrote on X. “But now that I am one with God, the main event theme of surrender, service, and love makes me the Real Main Event that can slam any giant of any size through the power of my Lord and Savior and so it is, even now brother, AMEN!”