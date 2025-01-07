Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Seemingly Confirm Their Romance With PDA Pics

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster seemed to confirm their rumored romance with a night out in Santa Monica, California.

On Monday, the duo were photographed holding hands and laughing with each other as they walked.

Foster just wrapped up the Los Angeles run of Once Upon a Mattress after transferring the revival from Broadway in December. The two-time Tony winner donned a green maxi dress, heels and a long cashmere overcoat for her date night.

Meanwhile, Jackman looked more casual in a gray sweater, tan chinos and sneakers. His salt-and-pepper beard completed the charcoal zip-up he donned as a top layer.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster First Sparked Romance Rumors While Starring Together on Broadway

Rumors about the couple have been bubbling up ever since they both split from their longtime partners after starring together in the 2022 Broadway revival of The Music Man.

Jackman announced his split from wife Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023. They had been married since 1996 and share two children.

Meanwhile, Foster filed from divorce from screenwriter husband Ted Griffin in October 2024 after 10 years of marriage. The pair share a 7-year-old daughter. She was previously married to fellow Broadway star Christian Borle from 2006 to 2009.

Way back in December 2023, InTouch reported that Jackman and Foster’s romance was an “open secret” in the Broadway community.

A source told the Daily Mail in October 2024 that Furness had “suspicions” about Jackman and Foster’s relationship when they started working together. However, neither of the Broadway stars, nor their former partners, have commented on any rumors.