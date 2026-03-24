hsn-host-exits-after-43-years

After 43 years, a beloved HSN host has signed off from the network for the last time.

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Indeed, Bobbi Ray Carter, the Home Shopping Network’s first female live shopping host, has called it quits.

“For 43 years, you have welcomed me into your home-a gift I’ll never take lightly,” the veteran host began in a statement released by HSN. “What began as a small, hopeful moment in a tiny local studio, became a journey beyond anything I could’ve imagined! Together, we watched HSN grow from those early days into the incredible world of retail it is today.”

“Thanks to you, I am undeniably blessed,” the statement continued. “Every show, every product, and every conversation mattered because you were there.”

The host added that the relationship with her viewers was a “special connection” and not just television. “Your loyalty and kindness have carried me through every season, and I thank you for inviting me into your lives year after year,” Carter continued.

The host also plugged her final show, “Bobbi’s Big Send-Off,” which aired on Sunday, and shared that she was looking forward to celebrating all the memories made during her time at HSN.

“I will forever cherish every moment of the past 43 years and all of you who made it possible,” she concluded.

HSN also shared tearful footage from Carter’s final stop on the network, which included a tribute from her daughter, Noelle.

The emotional footage prompted longtime viewers to wish the beloved 73-year-old host well on her retirement in the comments section.

“I want to cry too. Enjoy your well-deserved retirement, Bobbi!” one fan wrote. “Wow, 43 years…👏👏👏👏👏 I always loved watching her shows,” another HSN lover added.

“Don’t make me cry. She is amazing. She will be missed. For many years, you’ve entertained us. Thank you,” a third fan wrote.

Longtime HSN Host Opens up About Her Final Show… and Her Retirement Plans

Carter also opened up about her final show and her plans.

“I’m working with people that I love. That was the most important thing, and I really wanted everyone to be there if they could,” Carter told Us Weekly.

Carter said her family and most of her guests were present for the send-off. “That was important to me, because they’re not just guests,” she explained. “These people are now my friends because we’ve been together for many years.”

Bobbi Ray Carter attends the HSN Daze – 2001 A TV Shopping Odyssey Party at the Oxford Exchange in Tampa, Florida, in 2025. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Seize The Day Media)

Carter began her career at HSN in 1983, becoming the network’s first female live shopping host. Over the years, she sold a wide range of products, from fashion and beauty to tech and home goods, and even had the chance to work with celebrities like Liza Minnelli.

Meanwhile, the veteran host has sold retirement plans in place.

“I have a new puppy. I want to travel. I’m looking forward to traveling a lot, and I have all the kids and grandkids,” Carter told Us Weekly. “I’m a big family person, so spending time with them now, being able to be there for all the birthdays and all the holidays and everything, that’s really what I’m looking forward to.”

Carter is also confident in the remaining group of HSN hosts.

“I feel every single viewer out there, you are in such great hands,” she gushed. “The entertainment is going to continue. The great values are going to continue. You’re in great hands with even more exciting things coming.”