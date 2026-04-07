howard-stern-and-his-wife-just-got-sued

Howard Stern and his wife, Beth, have been hit with a lawsuit by a former employee who claims they created a hostile work environment.

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According to TMZ, the former employee, identified as Leslie Kuhn, claimed that she had worked for the couple as their executive assistant. She said that she was first hired as an office manager for SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show in September 2022.

In her legal document, Leslie stated that the couple requested she move into their Southampton mansion in May 2024. She was told to manage the property, which included scheduling, handling payroll, and overseeing the mansion’s operations. She also handled Beth’s cat rescue and fostering operations.

Leslie stated that things were going well, noting that she received a bonus and a raise in December 2025.

However, things changed in February. The former employee said she was fired due to a hostile work environment. She noted that such an environment included “immense pressures on the household created by irresponsible and untenable animal rescue and fostering operations occurring on-site, and massively disorganized and questionable business operations and accounting practices.”

The former employee said that Vice President of Finance Sterns’ production, OneTwelve, Mark D. Garten, had also accused her of “misconduct of a nature that would be detrimental to one’s reputation, such that disclosure would have a chilling effect on Kuhn’s future employment prospects.”

The Former Employee Notices An Issue With Her Employment Contract

Leslie further pointed out in the legal documents that the law firm representing OneTwelve provided her with a separation agreement. Among the documents included was an NDA agreement.

However, she said the NDA appeared to have been signed when she first started working for the couple.

The former employee claimed that the NDA was signed before she interviewed for the position. She also stated the signature on the document was “nothing more than her typewritten name in the same font style and size used to identify the parties’ names in the recital so of the agreement.

Lesie is now suing the couple. She is asking a judge to declare the NDA “unenforceable” so she can disclose details about her employment. She also wants to be able to address any allegations Howard and Beth may make against her.

The former employee added that the reasons for termination were “manufactured” by the Sterns.