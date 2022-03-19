Major Spring Equinox Shakeups Are Just Ahead, Here’s How Your Zodiac Sign Should Prepare

The Spring Equinox is a time of rebirth and renewal. It’s the halfway point between the longest and shortest days of the year (the Summer and Winter Solstice, respectively). As the Sun enters Aries, this Equinox also marks the start of a new Zodiac cycle.

However, don’t be fooled by spring fever. “Rebirth” doesn’t mean “rainbows and butterflies.” In fact, it usually means the opposite. Birth is as messy, painful, and intense as it is beautiful and awe-inspiring.

But first, you have to make it through the first part. The Spring Equinox falls on March 20, 2022, and will affect every Zodiac sign differently.

Some signs should expect a more uncomfortable rebirthing process than others.

Aries

March 20 – April 19

You’re acutely aware of the effects of spring fever as the Sun enters your sign this month. But be careful not to jump ahead too quickly. Before you can start moving forward, you will have to face the skeletons your closet has accumulated this past winter.

Taurus

April 19 – May 20

Change has never been your strong suit, so seasonal transitions tend to be challenging for you. Use this time to clean your home physically, emotionally, and mentally. By the time you’re done revamping your surrounding environment, this uncomfortable moment of flux will have passed.

Gemini

May 20 – June 21

Not all springtime renewals are tangible, and indeed, yours is shaping up not to be. Rather, the stars are aligning to offer a sort of mental rebirth. Your current mindset has been wearing on your mental well-being. The Spring Equinox provides an opportunity to shift your perspective to a more productive one.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

The Spring Equinox falls on a Full Moon, enhancing its effects on you tenfold. Past hurt is clouding your judgment and convincing you to ignore your gut. During this period of transition illuminated by the Full Moon, it will be up to you to decide how you need to recenter yourself.

Leo

July 22 – August 22

Despite your best efforts, your professional and personal lives never seem to thrive simultaneously. As one begins to flourish, the other wilts. To find a better balance, you will have to start applying lessons learned from one to the other. The Equinox will give a boost of clarifying energy to help you in this process.

Virgo

August 22 – September 22

It’s been a long, stressful winter. Consequently, you’re entering the new astrological year dragging your feet. You can’t keep on like this forever; something has to give. Harness the power of the Spring Equinox to make a much-needed change in your professional life. The benefits will spill over into the rest of your life almost immediately.

Libra

September 22 – October 23

You have a natural tendency to avoid conflict whenever possible. So, to keep the peace, you’ve often silenced or subdued parts of yourself. The stars are encouraging you to do just the opposite this Spring Equinox. Dive into that which nourishes your soul and do so with no guilt or undue obligation to others.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

You know what they say about all work and no play, Scorpio. If you want to keep yourself from becoming a dull boy, you will have to learn to lighten up a little. You’ve been pushing aside your happiness for another day for far too long. Use the gusto of the new astrological year to set a new resolution: make yourself happy.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

It’s scary how quickly we can convince ourselves that nothing is wrong, isn’t it, Sag? You become so hellbent on accomplishing something that you don’t stop to assess the bigger picture. Is what you’re doing in line with your overall goals, your life purpose? Just because you’re moving forward doesn’t mean you’re going in the right direction.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 20

Finding the line between living for yourself and others is difficult for you. Still, the stars are urging you to try. You can, in fact, be happy and productive without spreading yourself paper-thin. Doing so will require boundaries and some willpower, but the results have the potential to completely turn your life around.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

Ironically, your commitment to keeping an open mind has turned into plain stubbornness. Sure, there is a lot of ambiguity in life. But there’s plenty of black and white, too. There’s nothing wrong with taking a stand when the time comes. This Equinox, take some time to figure out what’s worth keeping around and what to toss.

Pisces

February 18 – March 20

Your sentimental nature makes endings particularly bittersweet for you. So, as the Zodiac cycle completes and a new one begins, you’ll likely feel tempted to slip into a bout of melancholy. Steel yourself by surrounding yourself with things that make you happy. Go ahead and be a little self-indulgent; it’s better than being miserable.

