How ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Fans Can Win A Free Disneyland Vacation

Wheel Of Fortune is partnering up with Walt Disney World Resort to send a few lucky fans on the vacation of a lifetime. The contest is as simple as can be, with just three steps to follow in order to enter. To enter the contest, you’ll need to pay close attention to the Bonus Round Puzzle between November 1st and 5th.

How To Score A Free Disney Resort Vacation

Fans of Wheel Of Fortune have a way to use their favorite to win an incredible vacation to the Walt Disney World Resort. The long-running game show is pairing with Disney to offer a select group of fans vacations totaling to $37,786. According to the rules, the prize winner and up to three people of their choosing will get the chance to go on a four-night, five-day vacation to Disney. This of course includes round-trip coach-class airfare.

Disney will pick the resort, but also gives the winners up to four 5-Day Disneyland Resort Park Hopper Tickets as well as a Disney gift card valued at $1,000. For each group of individual winners, that comes to a grand total of approximately $7,516.

First Step: Tune Into ‘Wheel Of Fortune!’

That’s an amazing prize, considering the fact that the contest isn’t at all difficult to complete. In fact, it’s downright easy! All a potential prize winner has to do to enter the contest is watch Wheel Of Fortune between November 1 and 5, and write down the nightly Bonus Round Puzzle answer.

You’ll then need to either log in to or sign up for the Wheel Watchers Club, which can be accessed here. Enter the Bonus Round Puzzle answer after each show airs. Entering an answer for all five nights means the show will double your entries, which is obviously ideal. Even if you miss a night, that’s alright. You’ll still have other opportunities to win the competition.

A Dream Vacation Come True

If you choose to take part in the giveaway, you’ll need to make sure you enter between 3pm PT that day and 2:59pm PT the next day. There’s a short window of time, but it’s still possible to win the contest and get a family vacation worth bragging about! Best of luck to all who try!