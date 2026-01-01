How to Watch the Rose Parade Online: Start Time, How to Stream the 2026 Event

The 2025 Rose Parade will be airing live, and here is how sports and art fans alike can enjoy the annual event.

According to ABC, the 137th Rose Parade will kick off in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 1, 2026, at 11 a.m. EST. It will be led by grand marshal Los Angeles Lakers legend and NBA Hall of Famer, Magic Johnson.

“I can remember watching the Rose parade as a kid in Michigan,” Johnson said. “It’s a true blessing and a tremendous honor [to serve as this year’s Grand Marshal].”

He further shared, “I’m still in disbelief. I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would one day become the grand marshal. I love this city, and this is just another thing the city has given back to me.”

“As Grand Marshal, Johnson will ride down Colorado Boulevard, ushering in the new year with the joy, beauty, and tradition the Parade is known for,” the Rose Parade’s website reads. “[He] will also participate in the pre-game ceremony at the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the 112th Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential.”

This year’s theme is “The Magic in Teamwork,” which notably “celebrates the sense of accomplishment in knowing that by working together.”

The two-hour Rose Parade broadcast will be hosted by ESPN SportsCenter anchors Kevin Negandhi and Hannah Storm. Longtime reporter John Naber will also be corresponding during this year’s parade.

A New Year’s Day tradition in Pasadena since 1890, the Rose Parade features a 5½ miles route along Colorado Blvd. It also features four main types of entries: floral-covered floats, equestrian units, marching bands, and Tournament Entries.

Following the Rose Parade, the 112th Rose Bowl Game will be broadcast at 1:00 p.m. PT, exclusively on ESPN.

Where Else Can Viewers Watch The 2025 Rose Parade?

If you miss broadcast presentations of the 2025 Rose Parade, don’t worry! There are ways to stream the annual event.

The streaming services that will have the Rose Parade are the following:

Christmas Plus

Dooya

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo

GFam+

Great American Pure Flix

Pluto TV

Samsung TV Plus

Along with ABC, other networks broadcasting the Rose Parade are CNN, Fox, Great American Family, NBC, and Telemundo.