How to Watch the Disney Christmas Parade Online: Start Time, How to Stream the 2025 Event

With Christmas Day just hours away, here’s how Disney fans can enjoy the famous amusement parks’ holiday parade online.

Disney revealed that the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade returns on Dec. 25 and will air on ABC at 10 a.m. EST. Streaming will start at 11 a.m. EST on Disney+, Hulu, and the Disney YouTube channel through Jan. 4, 2026.

Alfonso Riberio and Ginnifier Goodwin will host the parade. Lilo & Stitch star Maia Kealoha will serve as parade correspondent, continuing a tradition that dates back to 1983, when the parades first debuted.

With the magical Christmas celebration, Disney Villains will be taking over with their own section of the parade. This will be the first time that the famous “bad guys” will be part of the holiday festivities.

Along with the parade, viewers will be able to catch sneak peeks of Disney and Pixar’s Hoppers and the live-action adaptation of Moana.

Hoppers follows an animal lover who uses technology to put her consciousness into a robotic beaver to uncover mysteries within the animal world. The film stars Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, and Jon Hamm. It will hit theaters on March 6, 2026.

Moana is the live-action adaptation of the 2026 Disney Animated film. Dwayne Johnson returns as his famous character, demigod Maui. Others starring in the movie include Catherine Laga’aia and John Tui. The film will hit theaters on July 10, 2026.

Who Will Be Performing at the 2025 Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade?

Those performing in this year’s parades are Gwen Stefani, Coco Jones, Iam Tongi, Lady A, Nicole Scherzinger, Mariah the Scientist and Bebe Rexha.

Here is a list of songs and the location each singer will be performing: