Restore Menopausal Skin With This Innovative Skin Care Line That Doesn’t Use Hormones

As we age, so many changes occur. Some changes are welcome (bye, debilitating cramps!) while some are less than exciting (um, hi hot flashes). But, honestly, we welcome aging with open arms, especially considering the alternative.

When you enter menopause, your skin changes due to the shifts in hormones and a change in the amount of estrogen your body produces. These skin changes can include dryness, fine lines, wrinkles, and dullness. So, switching up your skincare routine may be something to consider. Emepelle is a non-hormonal skincare line that can increase hydration and build collagen, all while giving you a luminous appearance.

So, How Does It Work?

“Estrogen plays a lot of different roles when it comes to skin health,” Mamina Turegano, M.D., F.A.A.D., triple board-certified dermatologist, told Shape. Estrogen helps in “building collagen, remodeling collagen, and keeping collagen in place,” she said, and it is responsible for giving skin a “more sturdy, taut, hydrated look.” Estrogen also plays a role in maintaining skin hydration. Therefore, a lack of estrogen makes skin more crepey, thin, and dry.

So, Emepelle has come up with a solution to the decrease in estrogen. The brand’s proprietary methyl estradiolpropanoate (MEP) technology acts like estrogen but is non-hormonal. The blend of ingredients in Emepelle’s products (including retinoids, peptides, antioxidants, and vitamin C) helps improve the look of estrogen-deficient skin.

Common Issues In Mature Skin

For those with mature skin, increased dryness is one common complaint. Emepelle’s night cream is formulated to improve skin hydration which, in turn, will help improve the look of wrinkles and the overall appearance of the skin. It also restores skin’s vitality since the skin is more receptive to skincare products at night.

Bags and wrinkles around the eyes are another common skin issue that arises as you age. Emepelle’s eye cream helps reduce under-eye puffiness and bags, fine lines, and wrinkles and uses the same MEP technology as the night cream. The eye cream also includes caffeine, peptides, and antioxidants specifically formulated for the delicate skin around the eyes. The eye cream will leave the skin soft and hydrated.

According to one study of participants who used the night cream, 100% showed improvements in skin hydration, 93% agreed that Emepelle improved the appearance of their skin, and 64% saw a reduction in wrinkles.