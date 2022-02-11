This Revolutionary Device Keeps Your Wine Fresh For Months (And You Can Get One For 30% Off)

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

The moment you open a bottle of wine, you only have a few days—maybe even just a few hours—before the flavors and aromatics start to fade. Exposing wine to air triggers a series of chemical reactions known as oxidation.

In less than a week, an open bottle of wine can start tasting a bit off, a little flat, or even downright unpleasant. This time limit creates a lot of pressure to finish a bottle of wine as quickly as possible. But what do you do when you want to preserve a bottle and enjoy a glass every once in a while?

The Ultimate In Wine Preservation

There are wine preservation products on the market that delay the oxidation of your wine. But, that’s old news. And honestly, they’ll most likely end up extending the life of your wine an extra few days at most.

If you want to invest in a product that preserves your wine for weeks, months, or even years—and have every glass you pour taste as good as the first—then you need to know about a revolutionary device known as the Coravin Wine Preservation System.

A Passion For Wine

According to the Coravin website, its founder and inventor, Greg Lambrecht, “combined his knowledge of medical-grade needles with his passion for wine to develop a unique wine preservation system that allowed him to pour wine without removing the cork.”

When his wife got pregnant with their first child, he temporarily lost his wine drinking partner. And he found himself pouring open bottles of bad wine down the drain. So, he decided to use his dual degrees from MIT and his needle expertise to change the way he drank wine.

Almost a decade later—after tons of testing and working with expert winemakers—he finally launched the first Coravin Wine Preservation System.

Enjoying Wine By The Glass

The revolutionary Coravin Wine Preservation System allows you to control when you pour another glass of wine. Here’s how the website explains it:

“The non-coring Coravin Needle gently passes through corks without displacing cork material. Once the Needle is removed, the cork simply expands back to its normal shape. As wine is extracted through the Needle, it is replaced with pure Argon gas, ensuring oxygen never touches the remaining wine, keeping it as fresh as the day it was bottled.”

You can wait until next week or next year. Either way, there’s a Coravin system that will fit your lifestyle. Not to mention, Coravin guarantees that the last glass from the bottle will taste just as amazing as the first.

Gone are the days of “I’ll drink whatever is open.” Now, you can drink or serve the exact wine you want, whenever you want.

