how-to-get-the-weight-loss-drug-all-the-celebrities-are-using

What Celebs Are Saying About Their Weight Loss Drug Use

Many celebrities have hit the red carpet to show off the results achieved from weight loss drugs. Here’s what those who have been open about their supplemental weight loss measures had to say.

Oprah Winfrey

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

In a December 2023 interview with People, Oprah Winfrey got candid about her use of weight loss drugs after years of struggling to slim down. “I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing,” she said.

“The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for,” she continued. “I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself.”

Amy Schumer

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

During a conversation with Andy Cohen in 2023, Amy Schumer joined the growing list of celebrities to confirm suspicions they were on weight loss drugs. Schumer, however, claimed that her use was short-lived.

“I was one of the people that felt like sick. I couldn’t like play with my son,” she said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “You’re like, ‘OK, this isn’t livable for me,’ but I immediately invested because I’m like, ‘Everyone and their mom is going to try it.'”

According to the comedian, the list of celebrities using weight loss drugs to drop the pounds is far longer than it appears. “Everybody (is) lying,” she said. “Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, smaller portions,’ like shut the f— up. You’re on Ozempic or one of those things. Just be real with the people.”

Sharon Osbourne

(Photo by Katja Ogrin/Getty Images)

Perhaps the most candid of all the celebrities about their weight loss drug use is Sharon Osbourne. She makes no bones about how she achieved her desired results.

“I lost 42 pounds now and it’s just enough,” she said on Piers Morgan Uncensored. “I didn’t actually want to go this thin. But it just happened and I’ll probably put it all on again soon.”

Like Amy Schumer, Sharon Osbourne says the weight loss drugs made her nauseous. “You don’t throw up physically but you’ve got that feeling,” she said. “I was about two, three weeks where I felt nauseous the whole time. You get very thirsty and you don’t want to eat. That’s it.”