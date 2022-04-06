Heavy Earrings Causing Your Earlobes To Droop? Here’s How To Fix It

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

We regularly torture our bodies in the name of fashion. Clothing leaves angry, red lines on the skin; shoes leave feet aching and sore. Even our jewelry can cause significant wear and tear on our bodies, specifically our earlobes.

Three major factors play into droopy earlobes: heavy earrings, gravity, and a loss of collagen as we age. Even accidental injuries can expedite the sagging process, like an earring getting tugged or yanked.

And while sagging earlobes can be unsightly, the worst part is the inability to wear your favorite jewelry comfortably. I’ve been wearing statement earrings for years, and frankly, I feel a little naked without them.

However, my earlobes are starting to show the effects of my choices. After I had to start putting some earrings out of commission, I began searching for solutions. (Yes, I am that stubbornly attached to my earring collection, thank you very much.)

Luckily, several solutions are out there, all of which have unique pros and cons and varying degrees of efficacy.

My favorite fix for loose, droopy earring holes are hypoallergenic earring lifters like these from Wanderbey. These earring backs distribute the weight of your earrings more evenly. As a result, your earrings appear to fit snugly in your lobes—not like they’re on the verge of falling out.



Additionally, Wanderbey’s earring lifters work on a lot of jewelry, from tiny studs to heavy, dangly earrings. The three-piece set also comes in two different finishes, so you can match your backs to the earrings you want to wear.

Made of sturdy, hypoallergenic metal, these earring lifters are the most heavy-duty solution on the list. They might not be comfortable enough to sleep in, but you likely weren’t going to wear your oversized statement earrings to bed, anyway.

Like the previous metal supports, these rubber ear lobe supports redistribute the weight of your heaviest earrings. The soft, clear material is easier to hide than gold or silver metal. Plus, they’re noticeably more comfortable.

These flexible supports are excellent options for delicate fishhook backings and malleable homemade jewelry. Of course, what you gain in comfort, you lose in rigidity. The fit of these rubber supports doesn’t feel as secure as their metal counterparts. But if comfort is the bigger priority, then these are the way to go.

Moreover, you get a whopping 200 pieces for under $10. So, even if you lose a couple of these clear doo-dads on the floor, you’ll have hundreds more at your disposal.

My final go-to lobe-fixers are these adhesive support patches from Lobe Miracle. The patches are small, oval stickers with grippy ridges. You place a patch directly over your earhole on the backside of the lobe. Then, you insert your earrings as usual.



The stickers help support the weight of the earrings, taking pressure off of the earring hole itself. This reduces the look of torn, stretched ear lobes and prevents heavy earrings from sliding down as well.

I love these support patches for their flexibility and durability. The adhesive is strong enough to last up to multiple days (if you forget to take them off, like me). Their only downside is that they’re one-use only, so be prepared to buy multiple boxes if you’re a regular earring-wearer.

Finally, another great way to fix drooping earlobes from the inside out is to replenish your body’s collagen reserves. Collagen is what keeps skin elastic and supple. When our collagen levels deplete, our skin grows dry, thin, and wrinkly.

There are countless collagen supplements on the market. This Collagen Peptides Powder is a favorite here at Suggest. It’s also a favorite of Jennifer Aniston, who looks like she’s rocking as much collagen as she had when she was sporting the Rachel haircut.

The final factor in earlobe dropping—gravity—has less tangible solutions. (Unless they approve consumer space travel, in which case, go ahead and pack your heaviest earrings.) Fortunately, replenishing collagen levels and utilizing these lobe supports should be enough to fix the droopiest of earlobes.

So, don’t give away your earrings or reach for clip-ons just yet. You have plenty more looks to slay, heavy earrings and all.

More From Suggest