how-prince-william-and-kate-middleton-are-celebrating-their-14th-wedding-anniversary

Following 14 years of marital bliss, Kate Middleton and Prince William seemingly celebrated the latest milestone of their marriage by returning to the place where they first met and fell in love.

Last month, the couple and their three children, George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 7, traveled to Tobermory, a town on the Isle of Mull, while in Scotland.

On their joint account on X (formerly Twitter), the royals shared they learned about sustainable farming practices while “celebrating the power of community and connection.”

Prince William previously spoke about Scotland’s significance to him and Kate Middleton. “Scotland is incredibly important to me and will always have a special place in my heart,” he said during the Opening Ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland in 2021. “I’ve been coming to Scotland since I was a small boy. As I grew up, I saw how my grandmother relishes every minute she spends here. And my father is never happier than when walking among the hills.”

He further pointed out,” It was here in Scotland, twenty years ago this year, that I first met Catherine. Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William Met in Scotland in 2001

Kate Middleton and Prince William first met while studying at the University of St. Andrews.

“I think you said I actually went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off,” Middleton said during their 2010 engagement interview. “[I was] feeling very shy about meeting you.”

Initially, just friends, the couple got to know each other a bit before becoming romantic. They moved in with some friends in 2002 before getting their own place a year later. Their relationship went public in 2004, but in early 2007, the couple called it quits.

However, the break-up didn’t last long. Months after announcing the split, they got back together in mid-2007. In October 2010, Prince William proposed to Kate. The engagement was announced the next month. They were married on April 29, 2011.