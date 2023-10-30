How Pickle Ball Helped Matthew Perry’s Battle With Drugs

Matthew Perry unexpectedly passed away on October 28th, 2023. He was 54-years-old.

The Friends community is deeply saddened by the passing of Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the series.

CREDIT: HO/Reuters

It was a well known fact that the actor loved playing pickleball. However, not many fans know that the game actually played a significant role in helping Perry recover from drug abuse.

Perry was devoted to playing pickleball at the Riviera County Club near his home in the L.A. area. According to his personal coach, Matt Manasse, Perry used the game as a powerful tool to stay clear of drugs while staying focused on the right path.

“He thought it was something that could help in his recovery and he was doing an awesome job,” Manasse told People.

Manasse also shared that Perry was extremely passionate about the game. The 17 Again actor would play five times a week and talk non-stop about it.

“[Perry] got so much better, always made everyone laugh,” Manasse said.

“He was competitive, not in a bad way at all. He loved it. When he hit an unbelievable shot, he would tell you about it for days.”

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Manasse also shared that Perry was a kind-hearted person who often tried to help others, especially those who were also in recovery, by getting them into pickleball at Riviera.

TMZ was the first outlet that broke the news of Perry’s sudden death. The actor apparently drowned in his jacuzzi on Saturday, October 28th after playing two hours of pickleball at the country club.

Sources say he was in good spirits during and after the game.

Later that same afternoon, Perry’s assistant came back to his house after running some errands and found the actor unconscious. The assistant dialed 911 and also reached out to Perry’s mother, one of his siblings, and another person who’s identity is unknown at this time.

According to law enforcement, authorities found anti-depressants, anti-anxiety medications, and a COPD drug in Perry’s residence. COPD, short for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, is commonly used to manage conditions like emphysema or chronic bronchitis. It’s worth noting that Perry was a cigarette smoker during his lifetime.

The L.A. County Coroner is currently running toxicology tests to check for any presence of drugs in Perry’s system.

The cast of Friends has not commented at this time.