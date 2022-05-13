What Your Sign Needs To Do To Sidestep Mercury Retrograde Drama

May is not a good month to be superstitious. Not only does this month usher in the second Mercury retrograde of 2022, but this nearby planet turns retrograde on Friday the 13th, considerably upping the spook factor.

Unfortunately, bad luck can quickly turn into a self-fulling prophecy. Indeed, we can manifest our most pressing worries and fears by devoting all our energy to dreading them. Paired with the tricky influence of Mercury RG, things are bound to get wily.

Mercury retrograde won’t affect every sign the same way. Thus, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to preparing for this hazy, convoluted period. The stars offer all the guidance you need.

How are they calling you to prepare for this month’s retrograde?

Aries

March 20 – April 19

Mercury RG doesn’t hold any particularly contentious aspects with your ruling planet, Mars. However, you’re currently under the influence of rebellious Eris, sensitive Chiron, and Venus, which rules finances, ego, and love. Be wary of making large financial or relationship decisions this month; your heart is pulling some heavy wool over your eyes.

Taurus

April 19 – May 20

You’ve already been experiencing unexpected changes in your life, thanks to pesky Uranus flying under your sign. Mercury RG will only exacerbate this feeling of transition further. But no matter what obstacles you encounter, try to keep the bigger picture in mind. What’s waiting for you on the other side is worth the journey to get there.

Gemini

May 20 – June 21

Not only is Mercury your ruling planet, but this retrograde also occurs under your sign. The stars indicate a communication breakdown either brought on or hampered by an overarching philosophy. This verbal impasse will feel overwhelmingly difficult at the moment, but the stars know this is just the lesson you need.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Most people dread the mishaps Mercury RG brings, but you stand to gain from them. As Mercury goes RG, the Moon nears peak fullness as a Waxing Gibbous. Your retrograde season won’t be without challenges, but the Moon’s light will shine through the cracks you’ve needed to repair. So, in the end, it’s a positive.

Leo

July 22 – August 22

Your ego-centric perspective makes it difficult for you to remember events like Mercury RG. You live in the moment, allowing your sense of self to dictate your conversations, actions, and intentions. When Mercury RG rears its chaotic head, you can start to take it too personally. Don’t bruise your ego just to say it happened.

Virgo

August 22 – September 22

Like Gemini, your ruling body is Mercury. So, when Mercury goes RG, you feel its effects more acutely. You’ve been feeling the urge to expand, either mentally, physically, or both. Unfortunately, the stars are telling you to sit tight. You have yet to glean all you can from your current situation—wait it out just a little longer.

Libra

September 22 – October 23

You are surrounded by retrogrades on all sides, Libra. In addition to the general effects of Mercury RG, you also have two dwarf planets in RG flying under your sign. Consequently, you’re feeling especially introverted and self-aware. There’s nothing wrong with a bit of self-assessment, but be careful not to act too rashly on what you find.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

This retrograde will be a confusing one for you. While Mercury goes RG on May 13th, your ruling planet, Pluto, has been RG since April. Mercury will highlight the areas in your life that need improvement, and Pluto will urge you to address them immediately. Avoid that impulse—instead, gather intel silently and prepare to act later.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

Mercury might not be your ruling planet, but its governance directly disaffects you. You’re all about expansion; Mercury RG is about bumps in the road. While it might be tempting to buck against these delays, you’ll be better off going with the flow. The only way this retrograde will be contentious for you is if you make it so.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 20

On top of good old Mercury RG, you also have Pluto RG flying under your sign. Something from your past has been subconsciously inhibiting your present and future. This retrograde season, it plans on revealing itself to you. You can either accept what you see and move forward or stay in denial (and stagnant).

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

Unfortunately, this Mercury RG doesn’t seem to be aligning in your favor, Aquarius. Challenge-ruled Saturn has been cramping your style for weeks now, and this disciplinary planet is making an unsavory aspect with Mercury RG at its onset. Luckily, dealing with the roadblocks ahead will make you a more proficient navigator overall.

Pisces

February 18 – March 20

As a sentimental overthinker, you are the most likely to fall victim to a Mercury-fueled misunderstanding. Your inner voice and insecurities are so strong that you often prioritize them over real-life words and actions. Avoid miscommunications by speaking clearly and intently this week. Additionally, and most importantly, if you have a question, ask it.

More From Suggest