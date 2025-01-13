Housekeeper Assaults and Robs Elderly Employer Who Couldn’t Afford Her Christmas Bonus

A Florida housekeeper was arrested after robbing and assaulting her 83-year-old employer. The incident occurred after the elderly woman said that she was not able to afford to pay the housekeeper’s holiday bonus.

The housekeeper, a 29-year-old woman named Heather Nelson, apparently “became irate” when she was denied her $500 bonus. The press release from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said that Nelson then decided to take what she wanted from her employer anyway.

According to the New York Post, Nelson snatched the checkbook from the woman so hard that she “nearly broke her wrist.” The housekeeper allegedly wrote a check for $1,400. She also stole several Christmas cards that contained checks.

Photo via Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

“Nelson responded by physically wrenching the victim’s checkbook from her hand, stealing a check from the checkbook, and then, I guess in an effort to ruin other people’s Christmas as well, stole Christmas cards that were set to be mailed out also containing checks,” Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a statement.

Nelson was reportedly arrested on Jan. 7 “after the check had cleared and credit card transactions were posted.” The former housekeeper is now facing a list of charges including aggravated battery, robbery, forgery, fraud, passing a counterfeit instrument, and grand theft.

“And of course since you were so worried about getting your bonus, we had some extra gifts for you like a keepsake booking photo, a slightly used pair of shower slides, and unlimited access to our world famous one star dining facility where you can enjoy absolutely nothing you eat!!” Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote in the Facebook post.

Nelson was held on a $30,000 bond and has since been released.