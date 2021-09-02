Hostess Buns Are Being Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella And Listeria Contamination

If you’re planning a cookout for Labor Day—and hamburgers or hot dogs are on the menu—you definitely want to read this, as you’ll need to be extra cautious when you pick out the hamburger and hot dog buns.

Hostess Buns Have Been Voluntarily Recalled

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Hostess has issued a voluntary recall for their Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns. The reason they are pulling these products off of the shelves is because they could be contaminated with salmonella and listeria.

What Is Salmonella And Listeria?

Salmonella and Listeria are two different forms of bacteria that can cause foodborne illness. Salmonella infection affects the intestinal tract, but it doesn’t necessarily cause any symptoms.

According to the Mayo Clinic, some people can develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps within eight to 72 hours of eating food that is contaminated with salmonella. Some cases can be so severe that medical attention is required–but that’s pretty rare.

Eating food contaminated with listeria can cause a serious infection known as listeriosis. This can result in flu-like symptoms, confusion, loss of balance, and muscle stiffness, which appear within one to four weeks after infection.

The people who are most vulnerable are pregnant women, people 65 and older, and those with weakened immune systems. According to the CDC, It’s rare for people in other groups to get sick with Listeria infection.

Check Your Packaging

Hostess first announced this recall on Aug. 13, 2021, because the bacteria was detected during a routine monitoring of the food production facility. So far, there have been zero illnesses related to the recalled hamburger and hot dog buns. And they would like to keep it that way.

If you already have Hostess buns in your cupboard, all you need to do is check the label. The recall included 32 batches of the Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns with the item UPC number 888109110987. They all have best by dates of Aug. 13, 2021 through Oct. 4, 2021.

Sixteen batches of the Hostess Soft White Hot Dog Buns were recalled, with an item UPC number of 888109110970. Best by dates for the recalled hot dog buns are Aug. 13, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2021.

Have More Questions?

Hostess has not released a specific list of stores or locations where these buns were sold. Instead, the company said they went to “distributors, convenience stores, and other retail stores throughout the United States.” No other Hostess breads or baked goods are affected.

If you have purchased these hamburger or hot dog buns, you should toss them in the trash immediately. Or, you can return them to the store for a full refund.

If you have any questions about the recall, you can call the Hostess customer service line at 1-800-483-7253.