8 Hospitalized, Including Children, After LEGO Display Collapses in Shocking Video

Eight people, including some children, were hospitalized after a LEGO display collapsed during a New Year’s Eve celebration in Massachusetts.

Videos by Suggest

According to the Peabody Police Department, the incident occurred at the In the Game on Lowell Street in Peabody, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

“Earlier today, a display was pulled down by balloons attached to it, causing it to fall,” law enforcement officials stated. “Ten individuals sustained minor injuries. Eight were transported to the hospital for treatment, while two refused medical transport.”

Peabody Fire Chief John Dowling also told People his department had initially received a report about the ceiling collapsing at In The Game around 12:07 p.m. local time. Upon their arrival, first responders noticed it was not a structural collapse.

A LEGO display had been situated on a balcony. After the celebratory New Year’s Eve balloons fell, the display was knocked down, landing on the attendees below.

One of the attendees managed to capture the terrifying moment on video and posted it on Facebook.

“They [the In the Game employees] were trying to release balloons that were all up on a big net,” Dowling explained. “The net was not releasing and I think that’s when they started pulling on harder that caused the… structure to collapse onto a large group of people.”

Dowling confirmed that 10 people—four adults and six children—were injured. Eight of them were taken to nearby hospitals for observation.

Witnesses Recalled the LEGO Display Collapse Incident

While speaking to local media outlet WBZ, witnesses recalled the terrifying moment when the LEGO display fell and injured nearly a dozen New Year’s Eve party attendees.

“Large… pieces were everywhere, kids were crying,” Lawren Turco, who was at the event with her family, shared. “There were tons of people all in the office some with ice packs over their heads and people allowing their children to steal the… pieces like souvenirs. It was pure chaos. I had no idea of the true events until after the incident.”

Another attendee, Korbin Oblenes, said he was focusing on the balloons when the LEGO display fell.

“The kid next to me got hurt and got in the ambulance,” he told the media outlet.

“I saw everybody starting to leave out the exit doors,” Korbin’s brother Keegan said. “And I was sort of scared for the people and felt sorry for them.”

Despite what happened, In the Game reopened less than an hour after fire officials left the scene. A spokesperson of the establishment also told People the company is “working with authorities as the situation is being assessed.”