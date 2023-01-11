Would You Wear Horseshoe Jeans? This Oddly Chic Denim Is Selling Out Fast

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Some interesting pants trends have emerged in the past couple of years that go way beyond the skinny vs. boot cut or low rise vs. high rise debates. And though some might think of trends as a young person’s game, we’re here for the ones that speak to women in midlife—i.e., those that are comfortable, flattering, fashion-forward, and high-quality.

Take, for example, the return of cargo pants—a throwback to our youth. Then there was the super-elongating split hem, and the slightly weird but very fun double high-waisted jeans.

We now submit horseshoe jeans, which might at first seem odd, but they’re selling out and we’re not that surprised. After all, they come from Citizens of Humanity, a brand beloved for pushing the envelope with edgy styles and always delivering premium quality. (Also: Yes they had a horseshoe on the pocket but remove those early aughts low-rise Rock and Republic [R.I.P.] jeans from your mind right now.)

Citizens of Humanity horseshoe jeans come in a variety of washes including dark blue denim, black, and white. The cut provides an exaggerated, ultra-wide, curved leg silhouette via strategic seams, plus a raw-edge hem for a “perfectly worn look.”

They’re made with 100% cotton rigid denim and have a slightly cropped length, a button fly closure, and a five-pocket design.

The appeal of these jeans is that they’re fitted at the waist, narrower at the ankle, and extremely generous in the thigh, making them easy to move in despite not having any stretch.

You could style them any which way you choose: half-tuck a sweater, pair them with a cropped jacket, or dress them up with a silk blouse. Wear them with heels or heeled boots, or dress them down with sneakers for a day of running errands. However you choose to wear them, these jeans are not for the shrinking violet and will definitely get you noticed.

Some sizes are sold out at various retailers (as of press time, Shopbop had the best selection). Some outlets have started a waitlist for some sizes, and the reviews explain why.

“These jeans are so unique and FABULOUSLY cool. Perfect for dressing up or down. High quality denim … I have a lot of fashion plans with these. Does not disappoint at all!!!!!” one reviewer shared.

Another wrote, “Y’all when I tell you these jeans are AMAZING, believe that. The fit, feel, length and comfort. A little pricey but definitely worth it!!”

A third shared, “I saw these on another person and couldn’t wait to get them for myself. I waited awhile because of the price but they are worth every penny.”

The jeans do run a bit large, so don’t be afraid to order a size smaller than normal if you’d like them to be more fitted at the waist. And even if you’re petite, you can roll them up—or even just cut them off.

As one fan noted, these jeans are worth a try because they are “so unique and different.”

