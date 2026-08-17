Horror Movie Icon’s Home Catches Fire

Dawn of the Dead actor Tom Savini lost his childhood home in a fire on August 15.

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Horror SFX makeup artist Jason Baker confirmed the fire via X.

“Unfortunately @THETomSavini home did catch fire today. Tom and his wife are safe. There was damage but luckily the amazing firefighters of Pittsburgh were able to put it out before everything was lost. Thank you to everyone who reached out with their concerns,” he wrote.

Tom Savini attends day 2 of Monsterpalooza held at Pasadena Convention Center on April 14, 2019, in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

The City of Pittsburgh posted about the fire in a news release on August 15.

“At approximately 4:00 p.m., Pittsburgh Fire responded to the 300 block of Taylor Street in the city’s Bloomfield neighborhood for reports of a residential structure fire,” they wrote. According to the release, it was a one-alarm fire, with smoking coming from both the first and second floor.

“An adult female occupant of the residence was located, trapped, on a second-floor balcony in the rear of the structure with no access to the ground. Firefighters were able to safely rescue her by extending a ladder and aiding her in her descent. The female was treated at the scene by Pittsburgh EMS for smoke inhalation and declined any further medical care.”

Only Savini’s house was damaged in the fire, according to the release. The cause for the fire is under investigation, but the initial investigation shows the fire came from an electrical appliance.

According to the New York Post, the house had been in Savini’s family for three generations. His grandfather owned it before passing it down to Savini’s father, who then passed it down again.

Savini told a source he is “devastated” by the fire.