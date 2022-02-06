These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Lucky In Love All Month Long This February

From star-crossed lovers to getting stars in your eyes, we project a lot of romance into the universe. The Sun, Moon, and planets affect virtually every aspect of our existence. So, it only makes sense that they hold some sway over our love life.

Some signs will be feeling butterflies this February, and others might get a little burned. But for these three signs, they can expect luck in love all month long.

1. Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

Venus and Mars are in conjunction this month. Mars’ assertive influence makes you especially bold in love. Use that newfound energy to start a new connection or relight an old one. This month is for figuring out what you want and going for it, Sag–your specialty.

As Ceres moves into your ruling 9th House of Philosophy, you might be craving an outlet for your affection. You have the urge to dote on someone else, and frankly, to be doted on. Despite your restless spirit, you’re venturing out of your comfort zone and you might be feeling the urge to settle down.

Finally, Venus sextiles your ruling planet, Jupiter. As a result, your daring efforts are sure to pay off. The stars are holding good fortune in your favor. Will you take them up on it?

2. Pisces

February 18 – March 20

You’ve always been a hopeless romantic, making February one of your favorite months. Who wouldn’t want an excuse to indulge in all things sappy? Thanks to a flirtatious sextile between a Venus-Mars conjunct and your ruling planet, it looks like you’ll be swooning all month.

The love you experience this month will tap into the spiritual side of your being, Pisces. Now is the time for cementing deep, meaningful bonds. Dive into those heady conversations. Be actively curious about your partner. Moreover, don’t shy away from the chance to be vulnerable yourself.

Nearby Jupiter is offering another good luck push. Additionally, Uranus will help you stay grounded in reality when your googly eyes start spinning.

3. Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

The luckiest in love will be Aquarius, but that comes with good and bad news. The bad news is that Saturn remains under your sign in the 5th House of Pleasure this month. Normally, this indicates challenges within your romantic and creative endeavors. However, the other planets paint a much different picture.

The powerful Venus-Mars conjunct under Capricorn trines your ruling planet, Uranus. Trines are the most celestially powerful connections in the Zodiac. They bring great fortune and prosperity. This aspect will affect your perspective of your past and your mental health specifically.

This month, you’ll be able to let go of past regrets and heartache. Your mental health and self-esteem will thank you for it, and in turn, so will your love life. The work it will take to get there might not always be easy (thanks, Saturn), but it will be worth it in the end.

This planetary alignment will bring a significant romantic shake-up. It might be a bumpy road at first, but hold on. What’s waiting for you on the other side is better than you could’ve imagined.

