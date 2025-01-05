Hooters Waitress Tries to Make Out With Cop During DUI Arrest in Awkward Video

A Hooters waitress raised a few eyebrows when she tried to make out with a cop during a recent DUI arrest.

Videos by Suggest

According to TMZ, the traffic stop occurred in Sarasota, Florida. The waitress, identified as Sophia Gabrielle, attempted to flirt her way out of the ticket after being noticeably intoxicated.



At one point the waitress was heard telling the officer, “Dave, we’re gonna make out!” She also repeatedly called him “daddy” and telling him she’d do anything for him.

However, the officer wasn’t having any of it, but despite him not showing any interest, Gabrielle continued to intensify her flirting. He even laughed at her at one point.

“What? You afraid I’m gonna grab your d*ck?” the Hooters waitress asked. She then refused to take a sobriety test.

A Hooters waitress tries to make out with a police officer during a DUI test in Florida.pic.twitter.com/zbnfZ9QPUo — No Jumper (@nojumper) January 5, 2025

Despite the advances, Gabrielle was eventually cuffed and escorted to the officer’s vehicle.

The Hooters waitress went on to address the incident in a TikTok video with the caption, “Uber is cheaper.”

“The gardeners have planted white roses when I specifically asked the red,” the waitress was seen mouthing. It was a voiceover from a scene in Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

She then wrote in the video “aren’t you the girl from the DUI video?”

The voiceover stated, “You could always paint the roses red.”

“What an odd thing to say,” she mouthed.

She didn’t reveal if she would be heading to court for her actions.

Social Media Reacts to Hooters Waitress Failed Attempt to Flirt With Police Officer

Not long after the video of the Hooter’s waitress’ cop flirting attempts went viral, many social media users took to the Internet to share their thoughts.

“Now she’ll make a podcast and be a millionaire,” one user wrote. “Thanks social media.”

Another social media user criticized the waitress for her behavior.

“He should add more charges for her trying to seduce an officer in uniform smh thinking a DUI is no big deal,” they wrote. “Punishment should fit the crime breaking the law thinking because she’s a female she’ll not go to jail.”

One more social media user said the situation would have been different had the officer been a female and the waitress was a male.

“If she was a dude with a female cop, the comments would look alot different,” they noted.