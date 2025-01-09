Home Where Matthew Perry Died Is Engulfed by Flames Amid Los Angeles Wildfires

Matthew Perry’s former Pacific Palisades home, where he died in 2023, is under threat from the wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles area.

Per Realtor.com, a fire engulfed the area surrounding the property on Wednesday, and the neighborhood is “surrounded by the fires.” Neighbors on Blue Sail Drive captured and shared harrowing footage of the fast-moving blaze on social media.

Less than three months ago, this four-bedroom, five-bathroom estate was bought for $8.55 million by real estate developer Anita Verma-Lallian.

The Pacific Palisades home where Matthew Perry died may be engulfed by Los Angeles wildfires.

The Palisades Fire, one of three devastating wildfires ravaging Southern California, has burned through over 15,000 acres and destroyed nearly 1,000 structures. Tens of thousands of Los Angeles residents remain under evacuation orders as the crisis continues to unfold.

It remains unclear whether Perry’s former home has been destroyed, but according to Cal Fire’s live map, the neighborhood falls within the “incident perimeter.”

Meanwhile, Verma-Lallian reassured followers through her Instagram Story that she and her family are safe. However, she shared no details about the condition of their property.

“Thank you to all who reached out. Our family is safe, and we are awaiting updates. Praying for all those affected by the wildfires,'” Verma-Lallian wrote.

She also shared harrowing BBC News footage showing Pacific Palisades homes consumed by flames as powerful winds tore through the ravaged area.

Matthew Perry’s Home was Purchased Nearly a Year Following His Death

Verma-Lallian, a Scottsdale, Arizona resident, acquired Perry’s 3,500-square-foot mansion in an exclusive off-market transaction in October 2024. The home was sold nearly a year after the actor passed away at age 54. His body was found in the hot tub of the residence on October 28, 2023.

Perry purchased the hillside home with stunning ocean views in 2020 for $6 million. Before his passing, he undertook a complete transformation of the property. He replaced the light oak floors with rich, dark wood and swapped boho-style furniture for a vibrant, colorful aesthetic.

He often shared photos of his house, pool, and yard, showcasing his admiration for Batman through prominently displayed artwork of the Dark Knight throughout his home.

His final Instagram post captured a serene moment—relaxing in the hot tub where he would later pass away, with the city lights sparkling in the background.

His death was determined to be accidental, attributed to the acute effects of Ketamine. Additionally, Buprenorphine, a medication commonly used for opioid addiction treatment, was detected in his system.