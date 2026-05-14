Pop Singer ‘Discovered a Serious Hemorrhage’ on His Vocal Cords

Pop singer Cody Simpson is currently recovering after doctors discovered a “serious hemorrhage” in his vocal cords.

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In a recent Instagram post, Simpson stated that he initially thought he could keep the medical situation private, but decided it was time to speak out.

“Just over a month ago, we discovered a serious hemorrhage on one of my vocal cords,” he explained. “It occurred due to my overzealousness in the studio singing through a sinus infection I didn’t know I had.”

The singer explained he initially assumed the issue was just fatigue and decided to keep working in the studio. However, he eventually became unable to sing. He was forced to take on-and-off vocal rest, which led him to cancel recent TV and radio performances.

“This has also affected my ability to complete the album and polish up the next singles,” he noted. “I’ve just been prescribed another 2 weeks of silence in hopes of avoiding a surgery which demands a much longer recovery process.”

Although he is back in the studio, Simpson said he is writing strictly as a lyricist on mute with his collaborators. He is also just hearing/writing vocal melodies on his guitar.

Attempting to remain optimistic, Simpson wrote, “Where there’s a will, there’s a way.”

Instead of enduring the health battle in private, the singer said he wanted to bring his fans along as he recovers.

“I’ve been extremely up and down but am now reframing this as a realignment for the long-term good,” he added.

Simpson Recently Returned to Music After Pursuing His Dream of Becoming a Professional Swimmer

The health scare comes just a couple of months after Simpson announced his return to music. He previously paused his singing career to pursue his lifelong dream of becoming a professional swimmer.

As part of his return, Simpson released the music video for his single “When It Comes to Loving You .”

The song was released alongside his other single, “Baby Blue,” on March 27.

While speaking to PEOPLE, Simpson spoke about why he felt it was the right time to return to music.

“Pop is in the best place it’s been in years,” he explained. “And I was really excited to come back and play in the scene again. All through my years as a professional swimmer, I was so excited about eventual return, I felt like a bowstring pulled back. So when I was finally able to get back into the studio every day, it just poured out of me.”

Simpson also shared, “It took about a year to figure out exactly what I wanted to achieve sonically, but I feel like I got there with this sound! And I am so excited to be finally starting to roll it out!”

Simpson’s last album was released in 2022.