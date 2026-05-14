Accountant for ‘Public Figure’ Charged for Allegedly Embezzling $890K

An accountant of an undisclosed “public figure” has been accused of embezzling approximately $890,000.

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According to TMZ, Melissa Gauthreaux, who was previously an accountant of late WWE legend Hulk Hogan, was charged with six counts of wire fraud. She was accused of using her business, Accounting Resources and Management Services, to embezzle thousands of dollars between 2017 and 2021.

It has not been confirmed if Hulk Hogan was the “public figure” involved in the case. However, a source told TMZ that the wrestler had employed the accountant around the same time period. One of her duties was bookkeeping.

The federal indictment revealed that Gauthreaux had signatory authority. This meant she could sign documents on behalf of the alleged victim. She was also able to divert funds to her own accounts without needing authorization.

If convicted, Gauthreaux faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.

The Famed Wrestler Unexpectedly Passed Away Last Summer

Gauthreaux’s legal woes come nearly a year after the famed wrestler unexpectedly passed away. He was 71 years old.

Hogan’s daughter, Brooke, recently opened up about his passing during the latest episode of HGTV’s Rock the Block.

“It’s kind of crazy because I decided to do this show before my dad passed,” she explained. “But I think God works in mysterious ways because this has been really positive and healing for me.”

Brooke was estranged from her famous father before his death on July 24, 2025.

“Our family has been through a lot, but no matter what we’ve been through, I love my dad,” she said. “We started to not agree on things, and I was worried for him.”

Further speaking about the disagreements, Brooke stated, “He said something to the extent of like, ‘Well, I guess you have to live your life, and I have to live mine.’ And it hurt. And I think the only reason why I’m not crying now is because I’m all cried out.”

Brooke also noted that the past year has been “like a rebirth” for her. “It’s cool to be back doing TV, doing artistic stuff, doing my design stuff, and actually like being the real me,” she added.