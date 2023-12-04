‘Home Improvement’ Star Spotted For First Time In 2 Years

Jonathan Taylor Thomas has resurfaced for the first time in 2 years.

Former Home Improvement star Jonathan Taylor Thomas, 42, has made a rare public appearance, spotted near his Southern California home, per Page Six. The ’90s heartthrob, who rose to fame as Randy Taylor on the popular ABC sitcom, was seen at a convenience store earlier this week, marking his first appearance in two years.

Thomas, known for his scruffy beard and longer hair, sported a casual look with a black beanie, glasses, a light brown sweater, and jeans. The actor, who voiced young Simba in Disney’s The Lion King and Pinocchio in The Adventures of Pinocchio, was photographed refilling his metal coffee mug at the convenience store. After completing his purchase, he headed back to his car parked just outside.

This recent sighting follows a two-year hiatus from the public eye, with the last photographs of Thomas dating back to a casual walk with his dogs in Los Angeles. Before that, he had remained out of public view for eight years.

Why Jonathan Taylor Thomas Stepped Out Of The Spotlight

Despite his early fame, Thomas chose to step away from the spotlight in 1998 to focus on academics. He pursued studies in philosophy and history at Harvard University, later graduating from Columbia University in 2010. During the 2000s, he made sporadic appearances in TV shows, including 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter and Veronica Mars. In 2013, he reunited with his Home Improvement co-star Tim Allen for a guest appearance on the second-season finale of Last Man Standing.

In a 2013 interview with People magazine, Thomas reflected on his decision to step away from fame, stating, “I never took the fame too seriously. It was a great period in my life, but it doesn’t define me.”

This low-key appearance suggests that Thomas continues to prioritize a private life.