Hollywood Make Up Artist Reveals Tragic Terminal Brain Diagnosis

An award-nominated Hollywood make-up artist has revealed she is suffering from a deadly form of brain cancer.

Videos by Suggest

Charlie Hounslow, 41, is a veteran of the movie make-up industry, and her name is attributed to dozens of Hollywood bangers. More recently, Hounslow worked on Gladiator 2 and Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning. She also worked on prosthetics for Morbius.

According to multiple sources, including the Daily Mail, Hounslow was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive brain tumor despite having almost no symptoms at all. Hounslow reportedly had a headache, which she dismissed as a migraine. She thought nothing of it, took some painkillers, and went to sleep. The outlet explains that she woke up at 5 AM the next morning violently vomiting, and her friends took her to Watford A&E, Herts.

Scans revealed the make-up artist had a brain tumor. Upon further investigation, doctors discovered Hounslow had a glioblastoma, which the Daily Mail explains kills three-quarters of patients within a year. If that news wasn’t bad enough, experts told Hounslow the cancer was terminal.

Despite the horrific diagnosis, Hounslow reportedly refused standard NHS treatment, hoping to receive specialist help in Germany.

Nick Hounslow, Charlie’s brother, has set up a GoFundMe for Charlie to help pay for her treatment. The fundraiser explains, “One highly promising clinic in Germany offers a treatment program that costs approximately $200,000 USD (£150,000 GBP). We are fighting to get Charlie access to the best possible care — but these treatments come at a high price.” On top of the medical expenses, Nick has reportedly flown from his home in the US to stay with his sister in the UK. “Funding will also help keep Nick here to support her, accompany her to appointments, and advocate for her care,” the post adds.

The GoFundMe campaign has been updated daily with news on Charlie’s condition. On May 20, She reportedly had a seizure, but her surgeon was in the building at the time to assist. Yesterday, an update explained, “Seizures can be just due to edema and brain swelling. We have been reassured that these are 100% normal, temporary and will not affect her recovery.” The most recent post concludes, “You can take the girl temporarily out of the entertainment industry. But you can’t take the entertainment industry out of the girl!”