‘Hocus Pocus’ Star Addresses Death Rumors

A Hocus Pocus star has confirmed he is still alive after death rumors circulated on social media.

Doug Jones, who plays William “Billy” Butcherson in the Disney Halloween cult classic and its sequel, took to Instagram earlier this month to confirm he is still alive after his Labor Day post made it seem like he had passed away.

The post in question featured a black and white photo of the Hocus Pocus actor and quoted a Bible verse, Matthew 11:28, which reads, “Come to Me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”

As his Instagram followers grew concerned over the possibility that he died, Jones made another post with him holding up signs that read “See? I’m alive!!” and “In full color!”

“Regarding yesterday’s Labor Day post – I keep forgetting that at my age, a black [and] white artsy photo, holding a flower, with a Bible verse could give some of you a scare,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “So sorry. As Mark Twain once said, ‘Reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated.'”

The ‘Hocus Pocus’ Actor’s Social Media Followers React After He Confirms He’s Not Actually Dead

Fans of the Hocus Pocus actor quickly took to the latest Instagram post’s comment section to share their happiness that he’s still alive.

“I’m so happy you’re not dead,” one fan wrote. “Just in general, but especially this time.”

Another fan enjoyed a good laugh upon reading the post’s caption. “HAHAHAHAHAHAAHA oh that’s beautiful,” they declared. “I’m so glad I saw this post first hahahaha. Plew. I’d be a wreck, [not going to lie].”

A fellow admirer of the Hocus Pocus actor didn’t get a chance to see the first post, but the second post made them smile.

“I’d missed the previous post, but seeing your face today just makes the day way better!” they stated. “A day without Doug is like a breakfast without sunshine!”