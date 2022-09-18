Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, And Kathy Najimy Are Already Talking About The Possibility Of ‘Hocus Pocus 3’

Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy are putting a spell on us again, just in time for the Halloween season. On September 30, Hocus Pocus 2 will be released, and fans everywhere are bewitched with excitement.

Even before the second installment of the cult classic is released, the actresses who play the Sanderson Sisters are already speaking of a possible third movie in the series. Could it be that the cauldron is already brewing for Hocus Pocus 3?

The Sisters Are Happy To Be Back

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the three stars discussed the new movie and the possibility of a third in the franchise. Turns out, Midler has longed to continue playing the character of Winifred Sanderson since first playing the role in 1993. “After 30 years with no sequel to Hocus Pocus, I’ve always been envious of people who get to do their favorite character more than once,” the Divine Miss M admitted. “The fact that we got to do this finally, after 30 years of promoting the idea, I’m glad we got to do it. I’d love to have a franchise—especially a character I love playing.”

But not all the actresses feel this way. Parker admitted that she didn’t push for a sequel to the Halloween classic. “I think Bette was the only [one] who had conversations. [For me] there were moments where it came up and I was asked about it, or something happened on social media that I’d respond to. I’d always say, ‘Yeah, sure,’ but I can’t confess to being involved in putting it together.” However, the actress was excited to learn of the new movie. “The minute I heard it was real, I said yes right away,” Parker remarked.

‘Never Say Never’

Could the Sanderson Sisters possibly return for a third time? Najimy, who plays the role of Mary Sanderson in the movie, is doubtful. “I feel like we’re done,” the actress said in the interview. She quickly added, “I guess, never say never, but I feel grateful that we got to do it again. I don’t know that there are plans for a third one, but I know fans are dedicated to this film. I’m just happy we can bring this to them.”

One of the actresses did have an interesting idea for a third movie in the franchise. Parker shared how “Kathy had a good idea that the third one should be animated. That would be cool and a smart idea. It’s fun, funny, and could be interesting and innovative.”

Regardless of what happens with a third movie, fans are sure to be enchanted with Hocus Pocus 2. Perhaps if the Sanderson Sisters charm fans enough, a third installment will be inevitable.

