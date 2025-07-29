history-channel-reality-tv-star-junior-edwards-has-died

Junior Edwards, who once starred on History Channel’s hit reality TV show Swamp People, recently passed away. He was 62 years old.

Junior Edwards’ grandson and fellow History Channel star “Little” Willie Edwards confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Jul. 26

“Rest easy pawpaw,” the post reads. “I know [you’re] probably running your hoop nets or doing something crazy inside those pearly gates… You will be extremely missed pawpaw we love you more than anything! Until we meet again.”

Lil Willie also shared a photo of himself and Junior fishing together.

Along with Lil Willie, Swamp People castmate Ashley “Deadeye” Jones also mourned Junior. “The world lost a legend! she wrote in an Instagram post featuring a snapshot of her and Junior. “Mr Junior Edwards passed away! Please be in prayer for the family! He was one of the greatest alligator hunters there is!”

She further shared, “He was real hardcore outdoorsman! I watched this man bring in MONSTER gators at Duffys Gas Station in Pierre Part LA. This was after a looooong day for both of us, and you can tell it!”

Details of when Junior passed away or the cause of death have not been officially announced.

Junior Edwards appeared on History Channel’s Swamp People for seasons 1 through 6. He then returned for season 12 and hasn’t been on the show since.

The show follows the day-to-day activities of numerous alligator hunters who live in the Atchafalaya River Basin swamps.

“Little” Willie Edwards and Willie Edwards are still on the show. The Edwards family previously lost Randy Edwards in a 2018 car accident.

“It is in deep sadness that I make this post,” Ronnie Adams shared in a Facebook post. “Junior and Theresa’s son, Willie’s brother, Randy, passed away in a vehicle accident early this morning. Randy was 35. Please keep the Edwards family in your prayers, and also please respect their privacy at this time.”

Junior Edwards Faced an Unspecified Health Battle Shortly Before His Death

Earlier this month, Lil Willie Edwards took to Facebook to announce that Junior Edwards had been struggling with an unspecified health battle.

“Well guys, those of you that don’t know…my grandpa has been dealing with some health issues,” he wrote. “Yall keep him in yalls thoughts and prayers please…we need a miracle. Get better for us papa we love you!!!”

Fans ot the History Channel stars quickly rallied for them with kind words and prayers.

“I pray for a complete healing touch,” one fan wrote. “We think the world of Mr Junior Edwards & sweet Mrs Theresa. With God all things are possible & I will believe in FAITH with y’all that God will touch him for healing.”

Another added, “Prayers for you Mr jr ! Every time I put someone on to watch yalls show I let them know the Edwards are not to play with yall are the best of the best you and your dad Willie learned from the best !!”