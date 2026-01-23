Historic Winter Storm Causes Nearly 1,300 Flight Cancellations Across 40 States

Almost 1,300 flights have been canceled across the U.S. through Saturday as a massive winter storm prepares to barrel through more than 40 states.

More flights will likely be canceled through early next week.

According to The New York Post, American Airlines canceled 16% of its Saturday flights. Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines canceled flights in five states ahead of the storm, which is expected to last from Friday through Monday.

This follows the travel waivers most major airlines issued earlier this week for flights across the eastern two-thirds of the country.

The Post also reports that state transportation departments are preparing for several days of hazardous snow and ice expected to blanket many of the nation’s roads.

The storm is expected to impact major air travel hubs, including Dallas, St. Louis, Nashville, Charlotte, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and New York.

The Massive Winter Storm is Expected to Hit More Than 15 States

A severe ice storm is expected to be the main threat from this massive winter system, starting Friday in the South.

More than 15 states, from New Mexico to the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic coast, could see enough ice to cause widespread power outages.

States in the mid-Mississippi and Ohio valleys are expected to experience heavy snow. Meanwhile, the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast along the Interstate 95 corridor are bracing for what could be their largest snowstorm in years.

An infographic titled ‘Millions of Americans brace for ice storm’ created in Ankara, Turkiye on January 23, 2026. (Photo by Yasin Demirci/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Delta has canceled flights in North Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Tennessee due to the severe weather. A press release stated the airline is also “adjusting staffing levels to ensure that teams are in place” to support customers.

American, United, Southwest, JetBlue, and Spirit have also issued expansive travel waivers for dozens of airports across the country, starting Friday.

Travel experts recommend that weekend flyers monitor the storm closely to stay ahead of potential disruptions.