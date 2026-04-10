Hip-Hop Legend Dies at 67: RIP to Afrika Bambaataa

Afrika Bambaataa, an influential DJ and producer known as one of the founders of hip-hop culture, has passed away.

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TMZ reported that the 67-year-old, born Lance Taylor, died at 3 a.m. on April 9 in Pennsylvania from complications of cancer.

The Universal Zulu Nation, the international hip-hop awareness group Bambaataa founded, also confirmed his death in a statement.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Afrika Bambaataa, a pioneering architect and global ambassador of Hip Hop culture,” the group wrote in part in an Instagram post shared by friend and member Mickey Bentson. “Revered as the Godfather of Hip Hop, Bambaataa was instrumental in organizing, shaping, and elevating the culture from its earliest days in the Bronx into a worldwide movement rooted in the principles of Peace, Unity, Love, and Having Fun.”

“Through his vision, leadership, and unwavering commitment, he helped transform Hip Hop into a powerful force for expression, community building, and social change,” the statement continued before adding that Bambaataa’s legacy “is permanently embedded in the foundation of Hip Hop history.”

Afrika Bambaataa portrait at Celluloid Records, London, UK, 1983. (Photo by David Corio/Redferns)

Growing up in the Bronx, Bambaataa gained recognition in the 1970s for hosting parties that helped define hip-hop’s sound and culture. He released several influential electro tracks in the 1980s and is widely regarded as a pioneer of breakbeat DJing.

Through his work with the Universal Zulu Nation, Bambaataa was instrumental in spreading hip-hop culture across the globe.

Afrika Bambaataa Faced Controversy in Recent Years: ‘His Legacy is Complex’

The Hip Hop Alliance also posted a statement honoring Bambaataa’s impact, but acknowledged “his legacy is complex” due to allegations that he sexually abused multiple men when they were underage. Following the accusations, he stepped down from his leadership role in the Universal Zulu Nation in 2016.

“Today, we acknowledge the transition of a foundational architect of Hip Hop culture, Afrika Bambaataa,” the organization began. “His imprint on Hip Hop history is undeniable and will forever remain part of the culture’s origin story.”

Afrika Bambaataa in 1995 (Photo by Des Willie/Redferns)

“At the same time, we recognize that his legacy is complex and has been the subject of serious conversations within our community,” the group added, pointing out its commitment to “truth, accountability, and the preservation of Hip Hop culture.”

Bambaataa Denied Disturbing Allegations Back in 2016

Bambaataa previously denied the allegations in a 2016 statement to Rolling Stone.



“I, Afrika Bambaataa, want to take this opportunity at the advice of my legal counsel to personally deny any and all allegations of any type of sexual molestation of anyone,” he told the outlet then. “These allegations are baseless and are a cowardly attempt to tarnish my reputation and legacy in hip-hop at this time. This negligent attack on my character will not stop me from continuing my battle and standing up against the violence in our communities, the violence in the nation, and the violence worldwide.”

According to reporting from The Guardian, Bambaataa lost a separate civil case in 2024 after failing to appear in court for a lawsuit accusing him of child sexual abuse and trafficking. The anonymous plaintiff, who filed the suit in 2021, alleged the DJ and producer abused and trafficked him for four years, beginning in 1991 when he was 12.

The Hip Hop Alliance offered condolences “to all who were impacted by his life, his work, and his presence.” The statement added, “Hip Hop was built on truth, and through truth the culture continues to grow, heal, and evolve.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

