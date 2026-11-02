Hip-Hop Icon Revealed as Passenger in LA Car Accident

Darryl McDaniels, member of the legendary hip-hop group Run DMC, seems to be doing fine after a recent car accident.

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According to TMZ, McDaniels was a passenger in a SUV that collided with a garbage truck in Los Angeles. The incident took place on the 105 freeway.

Footage of the crash was shared on the Citizen App.

California Highway Patrol told the outlet that the emergency call came in around 11:43 a.m. on Oct. 30. Once the scene was clear, the CHP had no additional information about the crash.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Darryl “DMC” McDaniels attends Charity Day 2026 hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund at BGC Group on September 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald) PHOTO BY NOAM GALAI

A Citizen App user recorded the aftermath, with both the SUV and the garbage truck in one lane. However, the SUV was facing in the opposite direction of traffic.

Shattered glass could be seen inside the SUV. The right side of the vehicle seems to be completely totaled.

No one on the scene was injured in the crash. Citizen App users said McDaniels was talking to LAFD on the scene. He allegedly smiled at someone recording footage.

A cause for the collision hasn’t been given.