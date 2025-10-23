hip-hop-artist-busted-for-alleged-disorderly-conduct-after-dangerous-stunt

Hip-hop artist Armani White was arrested earlier this month for alleged disorderly conduct after pulling a dangerous stunt.

According to TMZ, the incident happened on Oct. 12 in Newport, Kentucky. The hip-hop artist, whose real name is Enoch Tolbert, was arrested for disorderly conduct in the second degree as well as stopping, standing, or parking on a limited access highway.

London Police Department officers were called after bystanders allegedly observed Armani jump onto the middle concrete barrier on I-75 and start dancing. The musician and his team pulled over on the busy highway to shoot a music video.

After he was arrested, the hip-hop artist was booked into the Laurel County Correction Center. He was released not long after.

TMZ later obtained police bodycam footage of Armani and his team interacting with law enforcement officials. Rapper Kash Blak notably witnessed Armani’s arrest while one of the hip-hop artist’s crew members tried to stand up for him.

The media outlet further reported that, once he got into the police car, Armani and the officer had a conversation about hip-hop music.

The pre-trial for the situation is scheduled for later this month.

The Hip-Hop Artist Announces New Album Following Arrest

Meanwhile, Armani White addressed the situation by announcing his new album.

In an Instagram post, the musician shared a video of himself and his team recording the video. He also posted on an Instagram Stories post why he was smiling in his mugshot.

“I smiled in that picture because I refused to let anyone paint me as a criminal,” he wrote, per Hip Hop Wired. “None of this should have happened, and it definitely should not be news.”

The hip-hop artist then said the situation won’t derail his current plans. “The album is coming out on Halloween,” he added.”I’m not moving it because of this. I’ve worked entirely too hard to let this slow me.”