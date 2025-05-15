Hip-Hop Artist Dies After Years of Illness: Kafon Was 42

Tunisian rapper Ahmed Laabidi, widely known by his stage name Kafon, has died.

Videos by Suggest

According to Al Jazeera, Kafon passed away Saturday, May 10, following a severe heart attack. The outlet noted that Tunisian actress Maryam Ben Hussein shared via her Instagram stories that he had suffered a stroke while sleeping.

The hip-hop artist was only 42.

In recent years, Kafon battled chronic health issues, beginning in 2019 with a rare condition that blocked the arteries in his foot, cutting off blood flow to his legs. This ultimately led to the amputation of both legs below the knees.

Despite the immense physical and emotional challenges he faced, Kafon managed to maintain his artistic presence for a time. However, his health continued to deteriorate, and his creative activities gradually declined.

Kafon Ushered in a New Era of Tunisian Urban Music

Per the L’Economiste, Kafon rose to fame in 2011 with the song Houmani, a duet with Mohamed Amine Hamzaoui. The song quickly became iconic and played a key role in popularizing a new wave of Tunisian urban music. This style is deeply connected to the social realities of youth, particularly those from working-class neighborhoods.

Blending rap and reggae with a distinctly Tunisian flair, Kafon crafted a unique style that resonates with a wide and diverse audience. Hits like Maâlich, Chek Chek, and Chbini w Binek have achieved remarkable success, particularly on digital platforms.

Alongside his musical career, the artist also explored the world of comedy. He appeared in the 2016 film Woh! and more recently starred in the television series Ragouj El Kanaz, directed by Abdelhamid Bouchnak and aired earlier this year.

In recent years, his health had significantly declined, compelling him to step away from the artistic world. He underwent multiple surgeries, including two amputations, as a result of complications from a chronic illness.