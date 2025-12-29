Hip-Hop Artist Admits to Killing Man in Hit-and-Run Accident

A popular rap artist is currently behind bars as he awaits sentencing for killing a man while driving recklessly.

BBC News reports that Ghetts (real name Justin Clarke-Samuel) plead guilty to causing a death by dangerous driving, as well as a separate dangerous driving charge. The “10,000 Tears” and “IC3” rapper killed Yubin Tamang, 20, on Oct. 18 as the young man was walking across Redbridge Lane East in Ilford, England.

Ghetts as Krazy in ‘Supacell’ (Credit: Netflix)

Ghetts, 41, was driving his BMW M5 at an estimated 60 mph in a 30 mph area when he hit the victim and fled the scene. Tamang died while being treated at a hospital two days later as a result of his injuries.

The hip-hop artist, who also played Krazy on the Netflix show Supacell, is currently being held at HM Prison Pentonville in London. He will be sentenced on Feb 12. That court hearing will also determine to outcome of two more pending charges against Ghetts: driving while over the legal alcohol limit and yet another dangerous driving charge.

Ghetts, who has released albums via Warner Records and collaborated with Ed Sheeran, is expected to receive jail time for his crimes. He will also not be allowed to drive for an undetermined period of time.