Hilary Duff Rushed Daughter to Hospital Just Hours Before Big Concert

Hilary Duff had a memorable start to her Madison Square Garden debut — one that involved a trip to the emergency room before taking the stage.

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The singer and actress told fans during her first of two New York City concerts on Wednesday, Aug. 5, that she spent part of the day at the hospital with her 5-year-old daughter, Mae, before performing.

“My kids are here tonight,” Duff told the crowd. “I can’t believe I get to show them this. We were in the ER this morning getting some stitches for my 5-year-old.”

Duff, 38, shares 14-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie and daughters Banks, 7, Mae, 5, and Townes, 2, with husband Matthew Koma.

The former Lizzie McGuire star reassured concertgoers that Mae was doing well following the medical scare.

“It’s all good,” Duff said. “But it’s very ‘our family-coded’ that I would be playing my first show at MSG and also be in the emergency room getting my kid stitched up.”

She then praised her daughter from the stage, adding, “Mae Mae, you’re very brave.”

Despite the stressful morning, Duff completed the performance, celebrating a milestone by playing Madison Square Garden with her family in attendance.

Earlier this year, Duff reflected on how motherhood changed her perspective on both her career and her confidence. Speaking on the On Purpose podcast in March, she said becoming a parent helped her stop feeling pressured to constantly chase the next opportunity.

“I think having success at such a young age makes making work choices a little harder because there’s a pressure of a level of success,” Duff said.

“And I think once I did have kids and, you know, my phone wasn’t ringing as much, and I wasn’t able to show up to work as much and say yes as often, I ended up just saying no a whole bunch — and not being worried about sitting still,” she continued.

Duff said stepping back ultimately proved to be a positive change.

“A lot of great things came from that decision. And a lot of confidence came from that decision,” she said.

While the day began with an unexpected hospital visit, Duff’s concert ended on a high note, with the singer celebrating a career milestone and sharing that her daughter had recovered after receiving stitches.