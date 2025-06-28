Hiking Influencer’s Cause Of Death Revealed After Being Found Dead On A Maricopa County, Arizona Trail

Just a day after hiking influencer Hannah Moody was reported missing, she was found dead on a Maricopa County trail in Arizona. Now, authorities have revealed the cause of her death.

According to Maricopa County online records, the Medical Examiner’s office ruled that Moody died of environmental heat exposure. Her death was determined to be accidental, taking place on Sunday, May 22.

According to the Scottsdale Police Department, Hannah Moody was reported missing on May 21 at around 7:50 p.m. Her friends had not heard from her and had grown concerned, prompting a police search.

Officers found her vehicle at the Gateway Trailhead of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve, which was the place where she was last seen. Moody didn’t answer her phone, so officers began on foot search efforts, receiving assistance from drones and a Phoenix Police Department helicopter.

The search was called off at 11:30 p.m. and was resumed the next day. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office joined more than 20 Scottsdale police officers, who were also assisted by drones. Civilians also showed up to collaborate with the search efforts.

Unfortunately, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Air Unit located her body around 12:05 p.m., with investigators saying at the time that there were “no obvious signs of foul play or trauma.” This seems to align with the medical examiner’s office ruling.

Reactions

Hannah Moody had 45K followers on Instagram, where she shared her religious beliefs and her passion for hiking.

Her fans and, most of all, her family have been grieving following her untimely death. Her mother, Teri Moddy, was left devastated by the news.

“It’s been…it’s numbing. I feel like it’s not real,” Teri told AZFamily back in May.

Her older brother, Joel, remembered her fondly.

“She was somebody who really enjoyed meeting people and didn’t like remaining strangers with folks,” Joel said, as reported by AZCentral.

Megan Pasquel, Hannah’s friend who considered her a sister, described her as a very friendly woman.

“She was the type of person that would go out of her way to make a stranger’s day,” Pasquel told AZCentral, adding, “whether it was complimenting them or buying [them] coffee. And just always having a smile on her face, always being very kind to anyone.”