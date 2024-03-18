Hiker Shares Video of Encounter With Strange Silver Monolith That Appeared ‘Out of Nowhere’

Cue the X-Files theme. A Welsh hiker found a surprise silver monolith on the Hay Bluff in Wales… maybe aliens are planning a quaint picnic. Craig Muir stumbled upon the towering 10-foot structure in a muddy section of his hike through the Powys uplands.

“When I first saw it, I was a bit taken aback as it looked like some sort of a UFO,” Muir recalled, via The Guardian. “It seemed like a very fine metallic [material], almost like surgical steel.”

However, the hiker noted that the silver monolith “looked perfectly leveled and steady, despite the weather being windy.” This led Muir to ponder just how the structure got there.

“There were no obvious tracks around it and one would think that something like that would cause a lot of mess,” he explained. “It didn’t seem like it was chucked in there, instead it has been accurately put in the ground.”

The hiker continued by mentioning that vehicles couldn’t ascend the hill, prompting his speculation that a group arrived by helicopter and air-dropped the silver monolith at the site.

Meanwhile, photographer Richard Haynes, who took snaps of the monolith, told Wales Online he found the structure peculiar. Haynes figured it “might be a scientific media research thing collecting rainwater,” but soon realized it was “way too tall and strange for that.”

“Then I went up to it and it was about 10-foot-tall at least and triangular, definitely stainless steel,” he noted. “It was hollow and I imagine pretty light. Light enough for two people to carry it up and plant it in the ground.”

Silver Monoliths Were Spotted Around the Globe Back in 2020

Following the hiker’s discovery of the silver monolith in Wales, no one has come forward to account for it or claim ownership. This discovery echoes a similar find in England back in 2020.

In December 2020, a structure was discovered on Compton Beach, located off the southern coast of England. Before the monolith off the English coast, three others were discovered worldwide.

The initial one was located in a secluded desert in Utah on November 23, 2020. This monolith, standing 10 to 12 feet tall, was reportedly taken down five days later.

On November 26, 2020, the second monolith was unearthed in the Romanian city of Piatra Neamt. Not long after, another monolith surfaced on California’s Pine Mountain on December 3, 2020. Perhaps this new monolith in Wales will kick off a new slew of sightings…