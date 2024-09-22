Hiker Records His Own Near-Fatal Fall From Mountain in Horrifying Video

A harrowing video shows the moment a man slipped and tumbled down a steep mountain while hiking in eastern Anhui province, China, last week.

Yang Meng, 42, was hiking in the Fanzengjian mountains when he slipped and fell, capturing the incident on his 360-degree camera. The close-up captures him sliding down a rain-slick slope, where a tree ultimately halts his descent and saves his life.

Hiker Yang Meng captured the moment he skid down a mountain in China on his 360-degree camera.



He was not badly injured in the fall but sustained some bruising on his left leg after hitting a tree. pic.twitter.com/Gf5uVHE7lV — Game of X (@froggyups) September 21, 2024

“I realized I couldn’t get up at all and was sliding faster and faster, that’s when it hit me – I must be falling off a cliff,” Yang told CNN.

“When I hit the tree, it felt like a heavy rock crashing down. I was just thinking, ‘There’s no way I’m dead,” he added.

In a Follow-Up Video, the Hiker Claim to be Uninjured in the Fall

The video, filmed and shared on Douyin, China’s equivalent of TikTok, has garnered over 280,000 likes and has been shared more than 445,000 times. Many viewers expressed their astonishment, commenting on how fortunate the individual is to be alive, and conveying their gratitude that a tree ultimately saved his life.

Luckily, the video shows a tree stepping in as the hiker’s unexpected safety net, stopping his fall. (Image via X / @froggyups)

Meanwhile, it seems Yang is a man of grit.

In a subsequent video, Yang mentioned that he had not suffered any serious injuries from the fall. However, he admitted that he had some bruising on his left leg.

“I guess I came out mostly unscathed. Just a little scrape on my left hand and a small cut on my thigh. Other than that, I was fine,” he explained to CNN.

Despite his physical toughness, Yang admits the brush with death caused him to ponder his mortality. He claims the incident is causing him to savor every breath.

“Life is really short, so we need to cherish every day. I won’t let this incident hold me back. If anything, it’s pushing me to explore the world even more,” Tang reflected.

Anhui province is located approximately 280 miles west of Shanghai. It recently experienced heavy rainfall as two formidable typhoons, Bebinca and Yagi, have struck the region.

Chinese state media reported that Bebinca, which made landfall on Monday, is the most powerful storm to strike Shanghai since 1949.