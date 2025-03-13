‘Highlander’ Actor Christopher Lambert Injured After Massive Fall

Christopher Lambert, beloved by genre fans for his role as Connor MacLeod, the sword-wielding hero of Highlander, is currently recovering from a back injury he suffered after a fall on a hotel staircase.

A representative for the actor confirmed to TMZ on March 13th that the 67-year-old is undergoing physical therapy following a fall on hotel stairs several months ago. The confirmation came just hours after Lambert’s scheduled appearance at the Swedish fan convention SciFiWorld was abruptly canceled.

Lambert’s condition was disclosed on Wednesday when SciFiWorld announced that the actor would be unable to attend his scheduled appearance at the convention. The event is set to take place in Jönköping, Sweden, on March 15 and 16.

The Mortal Kombat star was set to appear both days. However, SciFiWorld later announced that “Lambert had a serious accident on Monday and is not allowed to travel or move for 1 month according to his doctor. He apologizes so terribly that he can’t attend Jönköping.”

“As an actor, filming and promoting his films are an absolute priority,” Confortini explained to TMZ. “He has the highest respect for people organizing events and fans who attend. Unfortunately, this time he will not be able to attend the comic con.”

Christopher Lambert’s Next Project is Set to Begin Production Next Week

According to TMZ, Lambert remains actively engaged in his career despite his injury. He is gearing up to start work on an upcoming project, Tulipomania, with filming scheduled to begin next week.

Lambert is best known for bringing Connor MacLeod (“of the clan MacLeod!”) to life in the Highlander films. These movies mash up ancient battles and modern-day drama, all leading to the ultimate showdown of immortal warriors. Expect epic sword fights (set to a glorious 80s metal soundtrack by Queen) with one simple rule: it’s not over until someone loses their head—literally.

The franchise began with the release of the original Highlander in 1986, followed by Highlander II: The Quickening in 1991, both of which featured Sean Connery alongside Lambert.

The Highlander franchise continued with Highlander III: The Final Dimension in 1994, followed by Highlander: Endgame in 2000 and Highlander: The Source in 2007. Christopher Lambert starred in the first four films and also made an appearance in the premiere episode of the television series, Highlander: The Series.