Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Baby Bump as She Announces Pregnancy with Husband Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens is lacing up her gloves for “round two” in the joyful boxing ring of motherhood.

Videos by Suggest

The 36-year-old announced on Instagram on Saturday that she is pregnant with her second baby with her husband, 29 year old baseball player Cole Tucker, nearly a year after welcoming their first child.

Hudgens shared the exciting news with a series of photos featuring herself and Tucker beaming with pride as she showcased her baby bump. In the images, the couple is seen laughing, smiling, and playfully pointing to her growing belly. The couple wore matching white ensembles.

“Round two!!!!” the Spring Breakers star wrote alongside the cute snaps.

Fans and Friends Offer Their Congratulations Over Vanessa Hudgens’ Big Baby News

High School Musical fans wasted no time offering their congrats to the glowing couple.

Some of Vanessa Hudgens’ fellow Disney Channel alumni also shared their warm wishes in the comments section. “Congratulations for the second time,” one onlooker wrote. “Thrilled for you guys,” a second fan added. “Awww. Number two! Yay!” a third Instagram denizen chimed in.

“Omg!!!!!!!! Congrats,” Aly Michalka gushed. Meanwhile, Alexandra Shipp couldn’t even type any words, simply sharing several red heart emojis.

The pregnancy announcement came a week after the Bad Boys: Ride or Die star shared an Instagram tribute to her husband for his 29th birthday. Hudgens posted a photo of herself and the baseball player wearing sunglasses and making silly faces.

“Happy birthday to my best friend/lover/partner in life,” she wrote alongside the candid snapshot. “@cotuck you’re everything to meeeeeee. No one does it better.”

“You’re the best mama, thank you,” Tucker shot back in the comments.

Tucker shares a special connection with the couple’s first child, as they both celebrate their birthdays on July 3—their firstborn having arrived just last year.