high-profile-evanescence-and-sublime-concert-canceled-unexpectedly

Fans were left disappointed after organizers canceled a high-profile Evanescence and Sublime concert.

According to SFGate, Live 105’s holiday concert, Not So Silent Night, was set to take place at San Jose’s SAP Center on Dec. 14, with Aaron Axeisen hosting. Sublime would have headlined the event alongside Evanescence, Yellowcard, Wet Leg and the Paradox.

However, Live 105, along with some performers, released a statement confirming that the event was officially canceled.

“We’re sorry to share that the Not So Silent Night concert has been cancelled this year,” the message reads. “We know this is disappointing news, and we truly regret that we won’t be able to bring the show to you this year.”

The reason behind the cancellation was not revealed.

Not So Silent Night 2025 was set to mark a return after the event was placed on hiatus for several years. The event occurred annually from 1991 to 2019 and featured numerous rock bands, including Green Day, Papa Roach, and Linkin Park. During the 2019 event, Mumford and Sons and Twenty One Pilots headlined.

Ticketmaster stated that those who purchased tickets through its website won’t need to do a thing to get a refund. “We’ll issue a refund to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase, as soon as funds are received from the Event Organizer,” the website reads. “It should appear on your account within 14-21 days.”

It was noted that if the tickets were transferred to someone, the refund would be issued to the person who originally purchased them from Ticketmaster.

Fans React to the Concert Cancellation

Following the cancellation of the Not So Silent Night show, fans took to social media to share their thoughts.

“I already booked my flight and hotel,” one fan wrote. “I’ve been waiting for more than 11 years to see you. So sad.”

Another fan encouraged Evanescence to do a solo show instead. “I’d rather you guys do solo shows instead of festivals. My dream concert would be Evanescence with The Pretty Reckless opening!!!”

Evanescence is currently touring in New Zealand.