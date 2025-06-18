high-profile-country-music-star-cancels-his-tour-for-unclear-reasons

High-profile country music star Hardy announced earlier this week that he was unexpectedly canceling the European leg of his Jim Bob Tour.

Hardy revealed the unfortunate news to his fans in an Instagram post. The European leg of the tour was scheduled to kick off in Denmark on Jun. 19.

“I have decided to cancel the European leg of the JIM BOB TOUR,” he wrote. “It wasn’t an easy decision, but one I had to make for my band, crew, and my family. Please know that I love you all and I will be back as soon as I can.”

He then added that the point of purchase will automatically issue refunds.

The country music star did not give a reason behind his decision to cancel the European leg of his tour. However, hours after announcing the cancellation, Hardy promoted his line of hats with Nuthin Fancy.

Predictably, the country star received mixed reactions to this news.

“Do they ship to the UK? Or will my shipment get cancelled,” one critic asked about the hats.

Another critic then stated, “Nothing more fancy [than] cancelling an EU tour dates just days before! A lot of fans already took time off work, paid for flights, trains, and hotels to see you! Not even giving a clear statement is just not fan oriented.”

Meanwhile, one fan pointed out that the hat announcement was “too soon.” “Too soon bro, too soon,” they wrote. “You just cancelled thousands of fans only opportunity to see you IN YEARS of support (most would have had travel & accommodation expense) and now you are trying to sell us hats.”

The Country Music Star Previously Canceled Multiple Shows During His 2023 Tour

This isn’t the first time the country music star has been forced to cancel shows during a tour.

In 2023, Hardy canceled a series of shows while recovering from a 2022 car crash. He also cited “serious anxiety” as part of his reasoning behind the cancellation.

“I need to be honest with everyone for a second,” he said at the time. “I’ve been dealing with some serious anxiety since the bus accident last year, and over the last two weeks, it has taken control of my life.”

Hardy then stated that the anxiety caused him to suffer many panic attacks, leading to his being hospitalized. “I need a moment to focus on me and make myself better for my wife, family, and you,” he added.